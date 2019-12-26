Microsoft has internally finalized the upcoming version of Windows 10, the 20H1 branch or version 2004. Scheduled for a spring 2020 release, this is a major update coming after May 2019 Update, which was followed by a smaller, service pack-like November 2019 Update. The Windows maker has also started to work on the 20H2 version, which appears to include a focus on making it easier for users to install optional updates and drivers.

As reported earlier this month, the company released the last Preview Build of the year to Insiders in the Fast ring, which has now moved on to working on the version that will be released at the end of 2020. However, it should be noted that Microsoft itself hasn't associated this build with any particular branch and just said that the features being tested "may be slated for a future Windows 10 release," but they are "no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release.

The changelog of this "untethered" build 19536 (via WL) includes a feature focus around optional updates:

We’re still working on making it easier for you to see all optional updates (including drivers, feature updates, and monthly non-security quality updates) in one place. When optional updates are detected, they will be listed under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates. For drivers, you no longer need to browse Device Manager for a specific device to update. Windows Update will automatically keep your drivers up to date, but if you’re having a problem, one of those optional drivers might help.

This will make it easier to install optional updates and drivers without having to move to the Device Manager for the latter. It is unclear if Microsoft will include this particular feature in the upcoming Windows 10 20H1 - version 2004 - but it does seem like a welcome attempt at bringing all settings in the settings app, and not making users to go through settings, device manager, and control panel for different things. Whether version 2004 or 2009, this setting will definitely make it easier to manage drivers, even though they are usually updated automatically now.

Microsoft also released a family group setup feature in this build that will help users set up their device to be used by multiple people in their family. More details about this particular build can be found over at our earlier coverage.