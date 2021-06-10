Microsoft Is All-In on Gaming, Wants to Ship One First Party Game Each Quarter; Xbox Cloud App for TVs in the Works

Ahead of its E3 2021 games showcase scheduled to broadcast on Sunday, June 13th at 10 AM Pacific Time, Microsoft announced its updated plans for Xbox and gaming as a whole.

CEO Satya Nadella said the company is 'all-in':

Spencer Takes a Stab at Sony: ‘Others Charge People a Second Time Years Later on PC’

Gaming is fundamentally aligned with our mission as a company. When you talk about Xbox’s mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, which I absolutely love, that is precisely aligned with Microsoft’s mission, which is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As a company, Microsoft is all-in on gaming. Gaming is the most dynamic category in the entertainment industry. Three billion consumers look to gaming for entertainment, community, creation, as well as a real sense of achievement, and our ambition is to empower each of them, wherever they play. We believe that Microsoft can play a leading role in democratizing gaming and defining the future of interactive entertainment. There are really three key areas where we believe we have an incredible competitive advantage: first, our leadership in cloud computing. Second, the resources we have to build our subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. And third, our overall focus on empowering creators.

Thanks to its huge roster of first-party Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft is now in a position to aim to release one first-party game per quarter on Game Pass. Furthermore, the goal is to deliver all of this content to billions around the world thanks to cloud gaming. To this end, Microsoft confirmed several upcoming initiatives:

Xbox is working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller.

Xbox is exploring new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass so more players around the world can experience the most immersive and fun games across devices, geographies, and financial realities.

Xbox is working with telecommunications providers on new purchasing models like Xbox All Access, which allows consumers to buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price, rather than spending money up front.

Xbox is building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all.

Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will launch in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year.

In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With Edge, Chrome, and Safari support, players will be a click away from gaming on almost any device.

We’re in the final stages of updating our Microsoft datacenters around the world with our latest generation of hardware, the Xbox Series X. This means gamers will see faster load times, improved frame rates, and experience Xbox Series X|S optimized games.

Later this year, we’ll add cloud gaming directly into the Xbox app on PC and integrate it into our console experience to light up scenarios like try before you download.

You can find a brief video of Satya Nadella and Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer discussing gaming below. The full transcript of their chat is available on Xbox Wire.