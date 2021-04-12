Microsoft Flight Simulator Receives an Xbox One PEGI Rating

What’s going on with the console versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator? The game has been out on PC since last summer, but we still don’t have a release date for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions. Microsoft has vaguely promised a spring/summer release on XSX and the Xbox One is a complete question mark at this point. Well, there may be some information coming soon, as Microsoft Flight Simulator has been rated by the European PEGI rating board for Xbox One.

Now, take this with a grain of salt – these kind of ratings board leaks often turn out to be the real deal, but mistakes are sometimes made. That said, if this PEGI rating is legit, a release may not be too far away, and it would seem the Xbox One version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is still in the works. Considering how demanding the game is on even high-end PCs, I wonder how the game will work on Microsoft’s last-gen consoles, but the Flight Sim development team at Asobo Studio are technical wizards.

PlayStation is Developing a “Counterpunch” to Xbox Game Pass says God of War Creator

Haven’t been keeping up with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator? Asobo Studio has been updating the game with world updates, that have added additional detail to Japan, the United States, and the UK. France and Benelux will be next, and new information and a fresh trailer are expected this week. Wccftech’s Chris Wray awarded Microsoft Flight Simulator a rare perfect 10 when it launched on PC last year…

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. […] This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to the scope of what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC. As mentioned, the Xbox Series X/S version is slated for Q2/Q3 2021 and the Xbox One version is without an official release window.