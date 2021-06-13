Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets a Top Gun Expansion & Console Release Date

Microsoft Flight Simulator, a technical marvel of a game that I gave my second ever 10/10 score in over 8 years of reviewing games, will soon be having us revvin' up our engines while we listen to her howlin' roar. Sometime in Autumn of this year (Fall for the Americans out there), Microsoft Flight Simulator will be placing us in the cockpit of Maverick, giving us a link between the game and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Now, this is free expansion, so I'm going to admit that I don't imagine it being all that extensive. We'll get the planes from the upcoming film, there's no doubt about that, but will we get the areas the film visits? Microsoft didn't reveal a lot in the E3 showing, but it was interesting, particularly because I love me a bit of Top Gun! I'd also love it if we could fire a few rockets and bullets Microsoft, so, you know, can we?

That wasn't the only news about Microsoft Flight Simulator in the quick mention at E3 today, though. We now have a firm release date for the consoles. Microsoft Flight Simulator will be gliding onto the Xbox Series S & X on July the 27th, with what I have to hope was a showing of what the game will be performing like on the consoles, Microsoft bringing in several influencers to fly around the world, perform a few stunts, showing you just what you can do in what is a brilliant game.

As for my thoughts of Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can read the summary of my review - an opinion that still stands: