Microsoft Flight Simulator France and Benelux Update Out Now, Adds Over 100 New POIs
Microsoft Flight Simulator has just dropped what may be its biggest World Update yet, featuring over 100 points-of-interest, several new handcrafted airports, and more. The new update focuses on France and Benelux (Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) as well as a handful of territories still ruled by France, such as French Guiana and Guadalupe. You can check out a new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s France and Benelux update, below.
Looking beautiful as usual! Considering Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio is located in France, I’m sure they gave this update a little bit of extra love. Here’s the full list of everything included in this latest World Update:
Handcrafted Airports
- Megève Airport (LFHM)
- Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (LFMN)
- Rotterdam The Hague Airport (EHRD)
Photogrammetry
- Paris and Amsterdam
- Visual and logical improvements for 100 additional airports
Activities
- Landing Challenge at La Salette
- Bush Trip in Pyrenees and the Alps
Points of Interest (POIs)
- Abbey Church of Saint-Savin - France
- Amiens Cathedral - France
- Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière - France
- Basilica of Our Lady of La Salette - France
- Basilica of the Sacred Heart - Belgium
- Bourges Cathedral - France
- Cathedral of Our Lady Antwerp - Belgium
- Chartres Cathedral - France
- Church of Our Lady Bruges - Belgium
- Notre-Dame de la Garde - France
- Notre-Dame de Paris - France
- Oude Kerk Amsterdam - Netherlands
- Reims Cathedral - France
- Strasbourg Cathedral - France
- Tournai Cathedral - Belgium
- Vézelay Abbey - France
- Erasmus Bridge - Netherlands
- Pont de Normandie - France
- Pont de Wandre - Belgium
- Python Bridge - Netherlands
- Saint-Nazaire Bridge - France
- Afsluitdijk (Dam) - Netherlands
- Arc de Triomphe - France
- Arles Monuments (multiple) - France
- Avenue des Champs-Élysées - France
- Belfry of Bruges - Belgium
- Cairn of Barnenez - France
- Canadian National Vimy Memorial - France
- Carcassonne - France
- Caserne Loubere + Lighthouse - French Guiana
- Château de Chenonceau - France
- Château de Costaérès - France
- Château de Pierrefonds - France
- Château de Quéribus - France
- Château de Vaux le Vicomte - France
- Château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg - France
- Citadel of Lille - France
- Citadel of Namur - Belgium
- Cordouan Lighthouse - France
- Douaumont Ossuary - France
- Dreyfus Tower - French Guiana
- Dune of Pilat - France
- Etretat Chalk Complex - France
- Fort Boyard - France
- Fort Napoléon des Saintes - Guadelupe
- Grande Arche de la Defense - France
- Houtribdijk (Dam) - Netherlands
- Ile Vierge - France
- La Cavelle Lighthouse - Martinique
- La Jument - France
- Maine-Montparnasse Tower - France
- Maasvlakte Light - Netherlands
- Millau Viaduct - France
- Mont Aiguille - France
- Mudam - Luxembourg
- Musée Draï Eechelen - Luxembourg
- Museum aan de Stroom (Antwerp) - Belgium
- Palace of Fontainebleau - France
- Palais de Justice Antwerp - Belgium
- Palais des Festivals - France
- Palais des Paper - France
- Panorama of the Battle Waterloo - Belgium
- Panthéon - France
- Perret Tower - France
- Phare d’Eckmühl - France
- Phare de Gatteville - France
- Phare du Cap Ferret - France
- Pic du Midi de Bigorre Observatory - France
- Place de la Concorde - France
- Place Stanislas - France
- Planier Light - France
- Pointe aux Canons Lighthouse - Sainte Pierre
- Provinciaal Hof - Belgium
- Rham-Plateau (multiple things!) - Luxembourg
- Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam) - Netherlands
- Roches-Douvres Light - France
- Royal Palace (Amsterdam) - Netherlands
- Royal Saltworks at Arc-et-Senans - France
- Vianden Castle - Luxembourg
- Windmills at Kinderdijk - Netherlands
- Allianz Riviera - France
- d’Coque Sport Center - Luxembourg
- De Grolsch Veste - Netherlands
- Johan Cruyff Arena - Netherlands
- King Baudouin Stadum - Belgium
- Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux - France
- Parc de Princes - France
- Parc Olympique Lyonnais - France
- Philips Stadion - Netherlands
- Stade de France - France
- Stade de la Beaujoire - France
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard - France
- Stade Jean-Bouin - France
- Stade Pieree-Mauroy - France
- Stade Vélodrome - France
- Stadium de Toulouse - France
- Adolphe Bridge - Luxembourg
- Palais de Justice- Brussels - Belgium
- CNIT - France
- Framatome - France
- Society General Complex - France
- Tour First - France
- Tour D2 - France
- Coeur Defense - France
- Engie - France
- Tour Majunga - France
- Tour Total - France
- Tour Carpe Diem - France
- metallic tower of fourvière – France
You can check out the full patch notes for the France and Benelux update (ver. 1.15.7), right here.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is out now for PC and is slated to arrive on Xbox Series X/S sometime this spring or summer. An Xbox One version is currently without a release date, but a recent PEGI rating hints it's still in the works.
