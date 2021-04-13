Microsoft Flight Simulator France and Benelux Update Out Now, Adds Over 100 New POIs

Microsoft Flight Simulator has just dropped what may be its biggest World Update yet, featuring over 100 points-of-interest, several new handcrafted airports, and more. The new update focuses on France and Benelux (Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) as well as a handful of territories still ruled by France, such as French Guiana and Guadalupe. You can check out a new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s France and Benelux update, below.

Looking beautiful as usual! Considering Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio is located in France, I’m sure they gave this update a little bit of extra love. Here’s the full list of everything included in this latest World Update:

Handcrafted Airports Megève Airport (LFHM)

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (LFMN)

Rotterdam The Hague Airport (EHRD) Photogrammetry Paris and Amsterdam

Visual and logical improvements for 100 additional airports Activities Landing Challenge at La Salette

Bush Trip in Pyrenees and the Alps Points of Interest (POIs) Abbey Church of Saint-Savin - France

Amiens Cathedral - France

Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière - France

Basilica of Our Lady of La Salette - France

Basilica of the Sacred Heart - Belgium

Bourges Cathedral - France

Cathedral of Our Lady Antwerp - Belgium

Chartres Cathedral - France

Church of Our Lady Bruges - Belgium

Notre-Dame de la Garde - France

Notre-Dame de Paris - France

Oude Kerk Amsterdam - Netherlands

Reims Cathedral - France

Strasbourg Cathedral - France

Tournai Cathedral - Belgium

Vézelay Abbey - France

Erasmus Bridge - Netherlands

Pont de Normandie - France

Pont de Wandre - Belgium

Python Bridge - Netherlands

Saint-Nazaire Bridge - France

Afsluitdijk (Dam) - Netherlands

Arc de Triomphe - France

Arles Monuments (multiple) - France

Avenue des Champs-Élysées - France

Belfry of Bruges - Belgium

Cairn of Barnenez - France

Canadian National Vimy Memorial - France

Carcassonne - France

Caserne Loubere + Lighthouse - French Guiana

Château de Chenonceau - France

Château de Costaérès - France

Château de Pierrefonds - France

Château de Quéribus - France

Château de Vaux le Vicomte - France

Château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg - France

Citadel of Lille - France

Citadel of Namur - Belgium

Cordouan Lighthouse - France

Douaumont Ossuary - France

Dreyfus Tower - French Guiana

Dune of Pilat - France

Etretat Chalk Complex - France

Fort Boyard - France

Fort Napoléon des Saintes - Guadelupe

Grande Arche de la Defense - France

Houtribdijk (Dam) - Netherlands

Ile Vierge - France

La Cavelle Lighthouse - Martinique

La Jument - France

Maine-Montparnasse Tower - France

Maasvlakte Light - Netherlands

Millau Viaduct - France

Mont Aiguille - France

Mudam - Luxembourg

Musée Draï Eechelen - Luxembourg

Museum aan de Stroom (Antwerp) - Belgium

Palace of Fontainebleau - France

Palais de Justice Antwerp - Belgium

Palais des Festivals - France

Palais des Paper - France

Panorama of the Battle Waterloo - Belgium

Panthéon - France

Perret Tower - France

Phare d’Eckmühl - France

Phare de Gatteville - France

Phare du Cap Ferret - France

Pic du Midi de Bigorre Observatory - France

Place de la Concorde - France

Place Stanislas - France

Planier Light - France

Pointe aux Canons Lighthouse - Sainte Pierre

Provinciaal Hof - Belgium

Rham-Plateau (multiple things!) - Luxembourg

Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam) - Netherlands

Roches-Douvres Light - France

Royal Palace (Amsterdam) - Netherlands

Royal Saltworks at Arc-et-Senans - France

Vianden Castle - Luxembourg

Windmills at Kinderdijk - Netherlands

Allianz Riviera - France

d’Coque Sport Center - Luxembourg

De Grolsch Veste - Netherlands

Johan Cruyff Arena - Netherlands

King Baudouin Stadum - Belgium

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux - France

Parc de Princes - France

Parc Olympique Lyonnais - France

Philips Stadion - Netherlands

Stade de France - France

Stade de la Beaujoire - France

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard - France

Stade Jean-Bouin - France

Stade Pieree-Mauroy - France

Stade Vélodrome - France

Stadium de Toulouse - France

Adolphe Bridge - Luxembourg

Palais de Justice- Brussels - Belgium

CNIT - France

Framatome - France

Society General Complex - France

Tour First - France

Tour D2 - France

Coeur Defense - France

Engie - France

Tour Majunga - France

Tour Total - France

Tour Carpe Diem - France

metallic tower of fourvière – France

You can check out the full patch notes for the France and Benelux update (ver. 1.15.7), right here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is out now for PC and is slated to arrive on Xbox Series X/S sometime this spring or summer. An Xbox One version is currently without a release date, but a recent PEGI rating hints it's still in the works.