Microsoft Excel Now Finally Supports Split View for iPad, Word Gains Trackpad Support, More

MicrosoThe iPad is all about entertainment and productivity. Apple has been working hard to bridge the gap between a mobile device and a laptop with iPadOS and it has succeeded to a greater extent. Moreover, developers have also been working to bring that latest and greatest feature to their respective apps. Since the iPad boasts a bigger display, Apple added the ability to use apps in Split View. Today, Microsoft has released new updates for its Excel, Word, and PowerPoint that caters to enhanced productivity needs that the iPad is more than capable of.

Microsoft's Latest Update Adds Support for Split View, Trackpad Support, and More

Microsoft has released a new update in which Excel for iPad now gains Split View. The addition will allow users to open two spreadsheets at the same time and you will have the option to edit both simultaneously. If you're up for it, Split View can be accessed simply by touching and holding the spreadsheet document in the file view. Once you do that, simply drag it to the left or right portion of the display. In order to exit Split View, just grab the Slider situated in the middle of the screen to either left or right.

While Microsoft PowerPoint received support for Split View last May, the latest update allows you to rehearse your presentations with the new Presenter Coach feature, The feature basically provides feedback on the things which will help you engage the audience. This includes pacing, filter, pitch, sensitive phrases, and more. It is a pretty neat feature to have and overall it will improve your presenting skills over time.

Apple added trackpad support with iPadOS 13.4 last year it really made a difference for anyone who had doubts regarding the iPad's capabilities to replace a laptop. Microsoft has been working to add support for trackpad in its apps for a long time and it has finally done it with Word version 2.45. Users can now connect a trackpad or a mouse with their iPad and reap the benefits of smooth scrolling and an overall better user experience, In all honesty, operating productivity apps for precise precision and speed, support for trackpad or mouse is highly essential. Microsoft's decision to add support for Split View is also a keen element that enhances productivity.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on Microsoft's app updates as soon as we hear them. Do you use Excel, Word, or PowerPoint on your iPad? Share your experience with us in the comments.