Microsoft Drops First Out-of-Band Update for Windows 11 – Brings Emergency Fixes for Some Issues

As reported earlier, Microsoft had confirmed a problem that was impacting the Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard, some built-in apps, and S Mode on Windows 11. The company has now released an out-of-band hotfix update to address the issues.

Microsoft had released KB5008295 earlier to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This update is now available for all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft Confirms Some Windows 11 Features Are Failing to Work Thanks to Expired Certificate

Windows 11 KB5008295 is a non-security update that brings the following quality improvements:

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired October 31, 2021. This issue might affect the following: Snipping Tool Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) Getting started and Tips

Addresses a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (S-mode only).

Today's update is available via Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Microsoft Update Catalog. After installing Windows 11 KB5008295, the build number will not be revised as this is just a hotfix for the issues confirmed by Microsoft last night.

