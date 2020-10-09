Microsoft Promotes All-Digital Xbox Event With Xbox FanFest 2020 Sign-Ups Starting This Monday

Microsoft has started promoting an all-digital Xbox FanFest 2020 event with sign-ups starting this Monday.

Registration for the event will start on Monday, October 12 at 6PM PT. Microsoft announced the news via its official Twitter account and through its Xbox FanFest website. According to Microsoft, more information about the all-digital event will be shared before tomorrow.

“The fans have asked for it and we’re delivering”, Microsoft writes. “Xbox FanFest is now a combination of exclusive physical and digital events, content, sweepstakes, merch, and more! We are excited to allow more fans the ability to participate with the Xbox community. By registering for Xbox FanFest, you unlock exclusives across Xbox hosted events, promotions, and curated online experiences hosted just for you."

Those who register for the event will have access to exclusive Xbox official gear and first access opportunities alongside exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest events, promotions, and more. In addition, registrants will earn 100 Microsoft Rewards points while additional points can be earned throughout the event.

Microsoft notes that while many activities will be free during the Xbox FanFest 2020, there may be activities that require a ticket.

Instructions on how to register for the Xbox FanFest 2020 have been included below.

How to register as an Xbox FanFest fan: Registration will begin at 6PM PT on Monday, October 12, 2020. Must be 18 years of age and older and have an existing Xbox profile. Once you are registered, you can log back in at any time to view upcoming activities and offers that you can opt-in for. Check your email for updates on exclusives only for Xbox FanFest fans. Be sure to follow #XboxFanFest, @Xbox on Twitter and other Xbox social channels for updates as well.

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more information about Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox fan event comes in.