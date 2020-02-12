Microsoft Delivers the “Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift…” New Windows 10 Build Is Out

Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 Preview Build to Insiders in the Fast ring. The company seems to believe this is the right way to celebrate Valentine’s Day...

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19564.1000 is now available for those signed up with the Fast ring. Today's release finally brings some new changes and improvements that will likely be a part of Windows 10 20H2 or 21H1 versions of the operating system.

Here is the complete changelog:

Windows 10 19564.1000: Graphics Settings Improvements We’ve updated the Graphics settings page (Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings), allowing for better control over designating which GPU your apps run on. With this update, the app list and GPU preference are pre-populated on a best effort basis to improve the default preference management experience. If your desired app isn’t pre-populated, you can still add it by using the app selection drop-down. You’ll notice alongside this, we’ve also added a search box and a filter for the list of apps. Other updates for Insiders Preview the new Calendar app on Windows 10 We’ve been working on an improved version of the Calendar app for Windows 10 and the preview is now available to Windows Insiders! Here is a sneak peek of what’s new in the preview: New themes: choose from over 30 different themes! Improved month view: Month view now includes an agenda pane that lets you see your day’s events at a glance. Simplified event creation: We’ve made it even easier to add an event to your calendar. Redesigned account navigation: We’ve collapsed the account navigation pane, leaving more space for your day’s events. All of your syncing calendar accounts are now represented as clickable icons on the left. You can try the preview by going to the Calendar app and selecting the toggle to try the new experience. Don’t worry, you can always switch back at any time! We are excited to hear what you think of the new experience. Learn more about the Calendar preview here!

There are also tons of general fixes, improvements, and some known issues. Head over to Microsoft to check all the details of this Valentine's gift exclusively delivered to you by the Windows maker (wink?).