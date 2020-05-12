Several reports have been suggesting that there are some issues with the Windows 10 updates delivered in April. Some publications report seeing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and Bluetooth issues along with similar reports on social media and support forums.

While Microsoft is notoriously slow to acknowledge most of these issues, unless they are very serious, this time the company says it can't find any of these issues at its end or in telemetry and support data.

Social media reports related to issues with KB4549951 We have seen social media reports related to KB4549951 that mention Bluetooth, stop error with blue screen and other related issues. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 10, version 1909; Windows 10, version 1903

Server: None

The Windows maker added that it is investigating the reported issue, but to date, it has "not seen these issues reflected in telemetry, support data or customer feedback channels." Microsoft has asked Windows 10 users to provide feedback using Windows + F so it can better investigate and fix these reported issues.

We continuously investigate all customer feedback and are closely monitoring this situation. Note If you experience any issues we'd like to know. Please provide feedback using the keyboard shortcut Windows + F or go to the Start menu and select Feedback Hub so that we can investigate.

Microsoft is currently working on delivering the next version of the operating system, Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which is rumored to be delivered to the public on May 28. However, if you can't wait, you can get your hands on it earlier through the RTM build.