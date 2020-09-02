Micron has just announced its brand new GDDR6X memory for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Featured on the top models which include the GeForce RTX 3090 & the RTX 3080, Micron's GDDR6X provides much faster data transfer rates and even higher bandwidth then what was possible on the previous generation GDDR5/X and even GDDR6 memory dies.

Micron Unveils Next-Gen GDDR6X Memory For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Gaming Graphics Cards

The Micron GDDR6X memory brings a lot of new stuff to the table. It is faster, doubles the I/O data rate, and is the first to implement PAM4 multi-level signaling in memory dies. With the Geforce RTX 3090 class products, Micron's GDDR6X memory achieves a bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s which is used to power the next-generation gaming experiences at high-fidelity resolutions such as 8K.

Micron GDDR6X graphics memory doubles input/output (I/O) performance while minimizing the cost of memory. Working with AI-innovation leader NVIDIA, Micron delivers higher bandwidth by enabling multi-level signaling in the form of four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) technology in this memory device via Micron

The new GDDR6X SGRAM:

Doubles the data rate of SGRAM at a lower power per transaction while enabling breaking of the 1 Terabyte per second (TB/s) system memory bandwidth boundary for graphics card applications;

Is the first discrete graphics memory device that employs PAM4 encoded signaling between the processor and the DRAM, using four voltage levels to encode and transfer two bits of data per interface clock.

voltage levels to encode and transfer two bits of data per interface clock. Can be designed and operated stably at high speeds, and built-in mass-production.

As mentioned, GDDR6X features the brand new PAM4 multilevel signaling techniques which helps transfer data much faster, doubles the I/O rate, pushing the capability of each memory dies from 64 GB/s to 84 GB/s. The Micron GDDR6X memory dies are also the only graphics DRAM that can be mass-produced while feature PAM4 signaling.





What is interesting is that Micron quotes that its GDDR6X memory can hit speeds of up to 21 Gbps whereas we have only got to see 19.5 Gbps in action on the GeForce RTX 3090. It is likely that AIBs could utilize higher binned dies as they are available. Micron also confirms that they plan to offer speeds higher than 21 GB/s moving in 2021 but we will have to wait and see whether any cards will utilize them.

It's not just faster speeds but Micron's GDDR6X provides higher bandwidth while sipping in 15% lower power per transferred bit compared to the previous generation GDDR6 memory.

Micron GDDR6X Memory

Feature GDDR5 GDDR5X GDDR6 GDDR6X Density From 512Mb to 8Gb 8Gb 8Gb, 16Gb 8Gb, 16Gb VDD and VDDQ Either 1.5V or 1.35V 1.35V Either 1.35V or 1.25V Either 1.35V or 1.25V VPP N/A 1.8V 1.8V 1.8V Data rates Up to 8 Gb/s Up to 12Gb/s Up to 16 Gb/s 19 Gb/s, 21 Gb/s,

>21 Gb/s Channel count 1 1 2 2 Access granularity 32 bytes 64 bytes

2x 32 bytes in pseudo 32B mode 2 ch x 32 bytes 2 ch x 32 bytes Burst length 8 16 / 8 16 8 in PAM4 mode

16 in RDQS mode Signaling POD15/POD135 POD135 POD135/POD125 PAM4 POD135/POD125 Package BGA-170

14mm x 12mm 0.8mm ball pitch BGA-190

14mm x 12mm 0.65mm ball pitch BGA-180

14mm x 12mm 0.75mm ball pitch BGA-180

14mm x 12mm 0.75mm ball pitch I/O width x32/x16 x32/x16 2 ch x16/x8 2 ch x16/x8 Signal count 61

- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC

- 15 CA

- 6 CK, WCK 61

- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC

- 15 CA

- 6 CK, WCK 70 or 74

- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC

- 24 CA

- 6 or 10 CK, WCK 70 or 74

- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC

- 24 CA

- 6 or 10 CK, WCK PLL, DCC PLL PLL PLL, DCC DCC CRC CRC-8 CRC-8 2x CRC-8 2x CRC-8 VREFD External or internal per 2 bytes Internal per byte Internal per pin Internal per pin

3 sub-receivers per pin Equalization N/A RX/TX RX/TX RX/TX VREFC External External or Internal External or Internal External or Internal Self refresh (SRF) Yes

Temp. Controlled SRF Yes

Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF Yes

Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF

VDDQ-off Yes

Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF

VDDQ-off Scan SEN IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG) IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG) IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG)

Considering there are rumors floating around doubled VRAM on the GeForce RTX 30 series models, it is likely that Micron could offer denser G6X capacities later on. In the blog post, they mention that 8Gb dies will be available initially whereas 16Gb dies will be added in 2021. This makes sense for a higher capacity GeForce RTX 3080 model next year with 20 GB VRAM. The GeForce RTX 3070 is still based on GDDR6 so it wouldn't take long for a higher capacity variant with 16 GB to be produced if NVIDIA wants to launch it this early in launch.