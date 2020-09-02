Micron Unveils GDDR6X Memory For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series – The Next Chapter In Graphics Memory
Micron has just announced its brand new GDDR6X memory for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Featured on the top models which include the GeForce RTX 3090 & the RTX 3080, Micron's GDDR6X provides much faster data transfer rates and even higher bandwidth then what was possible on the previous generation GDDR5/X and even GDDR6 memory dies.
Micron Unveils Next-Gen GDDR6X Memory For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Gaming Graphics Cards
The Micron GDDR6X memory brings a lot of new stuff to the table. It is faster, doubles the I/O data rate, and is the first to implement PAM4 multi-level signaling in memory dies. With the Geforce RTX 3090 class products, Micron's GDDR6X memory achieves a bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s which is used to power the next-generation gaming experiences at high-fidelity resolutions such as 8K.
Micron GDDR6X graphics memory doubles input/output (I/O) performance while minimizing the cost of memory. Working with AI-innovation leader NVIDIA, Micron delivers higher bandwidth by enabling multi-level signaling in the form of four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) technology in this memory device via Micron
The new GDDR6X SGRAM:
- Doubles the data rate of SGRAM at a lower power per transaction while enabling breaking of the 1 Terabyte per second (TB/s) system memory bandwidth boundary for graphics card applications;
- Is the first discrete graphics memory device that employs PAM4 encoded signaling between the processor and the DRAM, using four voltage levels to encode and transfer two bits of data per interface clock.
- Can be designed and operated stably at high speeds, and built-in mass-production.
As mentioned, GDDR6X features the brand new PAM4 multilevel signaling techniques which helps transfer data much faster, doubles the I/O rate, pushing the capability of each memory dies from 64 GB/s to 84 GB/s. The Micron GDDR6X memory dies are also the only graphics DRAM that can be mass-produced while feature PAM4 signaling.
What is interesting is that Micron quotes that its GDDR6X memory can hit speeds of up to 21 Gbps whereas we have only got to see 19.5 Gbps in action on the GeForce RTX 3090. It is likely that AIBs could utilize higher binned dies as they are available. Micron also confirms that they plan to offer speeds higher than 21 GB/s moving in 2021 but we will have to wait and see whether any cards will utilize them.
It's not just faster speeds but Micron's GDDR6X provides higher bandwidth while sipping in 15% lower power per transferred bit compared to the previous generation GDDR6 memory.
Micron GDDR6X Memory
|Feature
|GDDR5
|GDDR5X
|GDDR6
|GDDR6X
|Density
|From 512Mb to 8Gb
|8Gb
|8Gb, 16Gb
|8Gb, 16Gb
|VDD and VDDQ
|Either 1.5V or 1.35V
|1.35V
|Either 1.35V or 1.25V
|Either 1.35V or 1.25V
|VPP
|N/A
|1.8V
|1.8V
|1.8V
|Data rates
|Up to 8 Gb/s
|Up to 12Gb/s
|Up to 16 Gb/s
|19 Gb/s, 21 Gb/s,
>21 Gb/s
|Channel count
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Access granularity
|32 bytes
|64 bytes
2x 32 bytes in pseudo 32B mode
|2 ch x 32 bytes
|2 ch x 32 bytes
|Burst length
|8
|16 / 8
|16
|8 in PAM4 mode
16 in RDQS mode
|Signaling
|POD15/POD135
|POD135
|POD135/POD125
|PAM4 POD135/POD125
|Package
|BGA-170
14mm x 12mm 0.8mm ball pitch
|BGA-190
14mm x 12mm 0.65mm ball pitch
|BGA-180
14mm x 12mm 0.75mm ball pitch
|BGA-180
14mm x 12mm 0.75mm ball pitch
|I/O width
|x32/x16
|x32/x16
|2 ch x16/x8
|2 ch x16/x8
|Signal count
|61
- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC
- 15 CA
- 6 CK, WCK
|61
- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC
- 15 CA
- 6 CK, WCK
|70 or 74
- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC
- 24 CA
- 6 or 10 CK, WCK
|70 or 74
- 40 DQ, DBI, EDC
- 24 CA
- 6 or 10 CK, WCK
|PLL, DCC
|PLL
|PLL
|PLL, DCC
|DCC
|CRC
|CRC-8
|CRC-8
|2x CRC-8
|2x CRC-8
|VREFD
|External or internal per 2 bytes
|Internal per byte
|Internal per pin
|Internal per pin
3 sub-receivers per pin
|Equalization
|N/A
|RX/TX
|RX/TX
|RX/TX
|VREFC
|External
|External or Internal
|External or Internal
|External or Internal
|Self refresh (SRF)
|Yes
Temp. Controlled SRF
|Yes
Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF
|Yes
Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF
VDDQ-off
|Yes
Temp. Controlled SRF Hibernate SRF
VDDQ-off
|Scan
|SEN
|IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG)
|IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG)
|IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG)
Considering there are rumors floating around doubled VRAM on the GeForce RTX 30 series models, it is likely that Micron could offer denser G6X capacities later on. In the blog post, they mention that 8Gb dies will be available initially whereas 16Gb dies will be added in 2021. This makes sense for a higher capacity GeForce RTX 3080 model next year with 20 GB VRAM. The GeForce RTX 3070 is still based on GDDR6 so it wouldn't take long for a higher capacity variant with 16 GB to be produced if NVIDIA wants to launch it this early in launch.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter