Metroid Dread Appears in the Wild and is Already Running Perfectly on PC Via Yuzu

Metroid Dread, this week’s upcoming Switch exclusive, has seemingly already appeared in the wild and is perfectly playable on PC via the popular Yuzu emulator.

The next Metroid installment won’t be released until this Friday, but freshly surfaced footage suggests that some people already managed to get their hands on a copy of the game, and based on this footage, the title runs pretty great on an Intel i5 7500 CPU and NVIDIA GTX 1050ti GPU. Now, the gameplay likely contains spoilers so if you don’t want to be spoiled, we advise not watching the Yuzu gameplay.

It seems that it’s only a matter of time before Nintendo will take down this video. As such, if you’re interested in checking this footage, you better do now while you still can.

Metroid Dread releases this Friday for the Nintendo Switch. After numerous rumors, Nintendo officially revealed the title back in June of this year. The game is the first 2D Metroid game with a new story in 19 years.