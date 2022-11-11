Menu
Company

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumors Reheat as Port House Virtuos Lists Konami as a Client

Nathan Birch
Nov 11, 2022, 06:22 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Metal Gear Solid 3

After years of letting their IP go to seed, Konami is getting back into the video game mix. We know a variety of Silent Hill projects are in the works and rumors have been circulating for a while now that a new version of Metal Gear Sold 3: Snake Eater is being made. The original rumors stated that the new version of MGS3 is being made by prolific Chinese port/support studio Virtuos and a LinkedIn post from the company’s main programmer hinted a “AAA action-adventure game remake” was indeed in the works. Intriguing evidence, but still a bit circumstantial perhaps.

Well, while nothing has been announced yet, the official Virtuos website has been updated, with the list of recent clients now including Konami. Virtuos also now claims to have done work with Konami’s Fox Engine. So yeah, while this isn’t a confirmation, the combination of the rumors, Virtuos employee tweet, and the studio confirming they’re working with Konami points strongly in the direction of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake being the real deal. That said, take this all with a grain of salt until Konami actually gets around to saying something official.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Silent Hill 2 Remake in Production Since 2019; Game is Currently in Late-Stage Production

If this turns out to be the real deal, it will be interesting to see what form this Metal Gear Solid 3 revival takes. I don’t expect it to be too daring a remake, as they don’t want to mess with the weird genius of Kojima’s original game. I’m guessing it will be more of a full-asset remaster akin to what Activision did with Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, retaining the level designs and gameplay, but totally redoing the game’s assets (we really need to come up with a new name for these types of projects).

What do you think? Interested in jumping into Metal Gear Solid 3’s jungles again? Or is there another game in the series you’d rather see revisited?

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
Filter videos by
Order