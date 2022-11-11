Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumors Reheat as Port House Virtuos Lists Konami as a Client

After years of letting their IP go to seed, Konami is getting back into the video game mix. We know a variety of Silent Hill projects are in the works and rumors have been circulating for a while now that a new version of Metal Gear Sold 3: Snake Eater is being made. The original rumors stated that the new version of MGS3 is being made by prolific Chinese port/support studio Virtuos and a LinkedIn post from the company’s main programmer hinted a “AAA action-adventure game remake” was indeed in the works. Intriguing evidence, but still a bit circumstantial perhaps.

Well, while nothing has been announced yet, the official Virtuos website has been updated, with the list of recent clients now including Konami. Virtuos also now claims to have done work with Konami’s Fox Engine. So yeah, while this isn’t a confirmation, the combination of the rumors, Virtuos employee tweet, and the studio confirming they’re working with Konami points strongly in the direction of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake being the real deal. That said, take this all with a grain of salt until Konami actually gets around to saying something official.

If this turns out to be the real deal, it will be interesting to see what form this Metal Gear Solid 3 revival takes. I don’t expect it to be too daring a remake, as they don’t want to mess with the weird genius of Kojima’s original game. I’m guessing it will be more of a full-asset remaster akin to what Activision did with Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, retaining the level designs and gameplay, but totally redoing the game’s assets (we really need to come up with a new name for these types of projects).

What do you think? Interested in jumping into Metal Gear Solid 3’s jungles again? Or is there another game in the series you’d rather see revisited?