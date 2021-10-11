Metal Gear Solid 3 4K Remake Strongly Hinted at By Chinese Dev’s LinkedIn Profile

Could one of the most beloved and innovative entries in the Metal Gear series be getting a remake, or at the very least, an extensive 4K remastering? Whispers that the fan-favorite Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is on the way back began to circulate earlier this month, and now a LinkedIn profile has been found that may corroborate the rumors.

The rumors stated that the Metal Gear Solid franchise had been handed to Chinese port and remaster specialists Virtuos and Twitter user Faizan Shaikh discovered some telltale details in Virtuos lead programmer Zhiyang Li’s LinkedIn profile. Li describes his latest project as a “AAA action-adventure game remake” that will offer “AAA quality level art” and “4K on certain platforms”. Video Games Chronicle, who originally broke the MGS-Virtuous rumors, reported on the LinkedIn page find, implying that Li is indeed talking about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

Rumor: Konami Set to Revive Metal Gear/Castlevania/Silent Hill Through Remakes

So Virtuos Studios Working on Remake According to this LinkedIn Profile, Probably Metal Gear Solid 3... Previously It's been reported by @AndyPlaytonic.

- AAA Action Adventure Remake

- Looks like Ground up Remake

- 4k For Certain Platform@bogorad222 pic.twitter.com/HpAUk0PgkT — Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) October 10, 2021

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it does seem like there’s some fire behind this smoke. If this turns out to be the real deal, it will be interesting to see what form this Metal Gear Solid 3 revival takes. I don’t expect it to be too daring a remake, as they don’t want to mess with the weird genius of Kojima’s original game. I’m guessing it will be more of a full-asset remaster akin to what Activision did with Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, retaining the level designs and gameplay, but totally redoing the game’s assets (we really need to come up with a new name for these types of projects).

Konami is rumored to be licensing out a number of their classic franchises to outside developers, with a “reimaging” of Castlevania and multiple Silent Hill projects also said to be in the works (get more detail on all that here).

What do you think? Ready to delve into the jungles of Metal Gear Solid 3 again?