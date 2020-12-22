MercurySteam Has 40% of Its Stakes Acquired by Nordisk; Multiple Games in Development

Spanish game developer MercurySteam has had 40% of its stakes acquired by Nordisk Games, as announced in a fresh press release. While MercurySteam may be more known to gamers, having developed the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow trilogy, Metroid: Samus Returns, and most recently Spacelords (previously known as Raiders of the Broken Planet), Nordisk Games is a branch of Nordisk Film, itself part of the Egmont media group. The company now owns seven other studios, including Avalanche Studios (Just Cause, Generation Zero, theHunter, Rage 2), Reto Moto (Heroes & Generals), Flashbulb (Trailmakers), and indie publisher Raw Fury among others.

Martin Walfisz, Senior Partner at Nordisk Games, commented on the acquisition as follows:

After meeting the founders and team at MercurySteam we immediately recognized their fantastic talent and creativity at work. The studio is undoubtedly one of the premier PC and console game developers in Europe, and we’re very proud of having the company join our portfolio. MercurySteam’s track record speaks for itself, and the games they now have in development are extremely promising and exciting.

Enric Álvarez, CEO and co-founder of MercurySteam, added his thoughts as well:

We warmly welcome Nordisk Games as a new MercurySteam partner. Since the first time we met with them, we were very clear that both parties shared the same DNA, ambition and objectives and we are convinced that we are entering a new era of consolidation and growth for our studio. The saying “The best is yet to come” takes on all its meaning now.

The press release also provides an additional tidbit of information: MercurySteam has several new titles currently in the pipeline, though there's no mention of when we might hear something concrete about them. Still, we'll be sure to keep an eye out and let you know what the Madrid-based development studio is working on as soon as we can.