MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Goes Official – up to 3.05GHz Clock Speed, 25% Reduced Power Consumption, LPDDR5X 8533MHz Support and More

Succeeding the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus, MediaTek has officially announced its next flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9200. According to the company, the latest SoC brings significant improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance, while also consuming less power thanks to TSMC’s highly-efficient 4nm process, which is also used to mass produce the chipset’s closest competitor, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Let us take a look at more details of this silicon to get a better idea of how it will fare against Qualcomm and Apple.

Dimensity 9200 Can Deliver up to 10 Percent Multi-Core Performance Increase Over the Dimensity 9000, Plus Other Improvements

MediaTek’s latest entrant features ARM’s Cortex-X3 operating at 3.05GHz. It remains to be seen if smartphones will be able to hold that clock speed when the high-performance core is stressed in demanding applications. The other three cores belong to the Cortex-A715 running at 2.85GHz, with the remaining four comprising of the more efficient Cortex-A510 cores that operate at 1.80GHz.

The Dimensity 9200 features the ‘1 + 3 + 4’ CPU cluster, which is slightly different than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s rumored 1 + 4 + 3 configuration. Regardless, MediaTek claims that the latest flagship chipset gets a 12 percent bump in single-core performance and a 10 percent increase in multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9000. The company also states that it has employed a new thermal layer, which prevents the chip from heating up quickly. The Dimensity 9200 is said to consume 25 percent less power compared to its direct predecessor too.

The GPU is another area where the SoC has made improvements, and in case you forgot, ARM’s Immortalis-G715 actually beat the A16 Bionic in a graphics-focused benchmark leak. The new GPU brings ray tracing support, with MediaTek claiming a massive 32 percent performance boost and 41 percent drop in power consumption compared to the Dimensity 9000 GPU. Other specifications include support for FHD+ up to 240Hz, WQHD up to 144Hz, and two 2.5K panels at up to 60Hz.

As for the camera, the Dimensity 9200 gets native support for RGBW capture, with the new Imagiq 890 ISP (Image Signal Processor) supporting a wide range of features like motion unblur and a 35 percent AI performance increase. Other changes include integrated Wi-Fi 7, mmWave 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 with studio-grade wireless audio, and Bluetooth LE. The first family of smartphones featuring the new chipset are said to arrive later this year, and we should have a multitude of benchmarks to see how well MediaTek has done against Qualcomm and Apple in 2022.