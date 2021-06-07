Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.03 Improves PC Performance, Fixes Bugs, and More

The second post-launch patch for Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been released by the series' Canadian overlords at BioWare, and while the update doesn’t add any major new features, it does offer a number of welcome fixes, tweaks, and improvements. Perhaps the biggest bullet point is improved PC performance across the board, although the return of some missing characters from the Citadel DLC, the toning down of obnoxious audio during Relay loading screens, and other fixes ought to be appreciated.

Here are the full patch notes for Mass Effect Legendary Edition ver. 1.03…

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters to Deliver Space Marine Tactics Next Year

General English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching

Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing Mass Effect Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes Mass Effect 2 Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression

Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release

Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes. Mass Effect 3 Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations

Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.