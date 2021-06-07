Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.03 Improves PC Performance, Fixes Bugs, and More
The second post-launch patch for Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been released by the series' Canadian overlords at BioWare, and while the update doesn’t add any major new features, it does offer a number of welcome fixes, tweaks, and improvements. Perhaps the biggest bullet point is improved PC performance across the board, although the return of some missing characters from the Citadel DLC, the toning down of obnoxious audio during Relay loading screens, and other fixes ought to be appreciated.
Here are the full patch notes for Mass Effect Legendary Edition ver. 1.03…
General
- English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language
- Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers
- Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update
- Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher
- Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire
- Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching
- Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher
- Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing
Mass Effect
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level
- Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible
- Various collision improvements
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects
- Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens
- Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes
Mass Effect 2
- Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium
- Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red
- Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression
- Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release
- Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.
Mass Effect 3
- Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations
- Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
