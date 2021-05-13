Mass Effect Legendary Edition First PS5 4K Footage Focuses on Original Mass Effect
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing the game running on PlayStation 5.
The new footage, shared by FA GAMEZ on YouTube, focuses on the first 20 or so minutes of the original Mass Effect, showcasing the visual improvements introduced in the Legendary Edition without spoiling anything major.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition officially launches tomorrow, May 14th, on PC and consoles. The game includes the first three entries in the series created by BioWare complete with gameplay and visual enhancements.
Relive the Cinematic Saga
Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling, where you decide how your unique story unfolds.
- Three Games, One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.
- Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.
- Visual Improvements on All 3 Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting and depth of field, plus full-resolution audio.
Experience the Legend of Shepard In Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Create and customize your own character — from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal — then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil.
- New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.
- Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, better Mako controls, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior and gameplay cameras.
