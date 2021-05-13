Mass Effect Legendary Edition First PS5 4K Footage Focuses on Original Mass Effect

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing the game running on PlayStation 5.

The new footage, shared by FA GAMEZ on YouTube, focuses on the first 20 or so minutes of the original Mass Effect, showcasing the visual improvements introduced in the Legendary Edition without spoiling anything major.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition officially launches tomorrow, May 14th, on PC and consoles. The game includes the first three entries in the series created by BioWare complete with gameplay and visual enhancements.