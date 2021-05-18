Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC is off to a good start with the collection being the top-seller on Steam.

Launch statistics for the PC version of EA’s freshly-released Mass Effect remaster collection are pretty great with the game taking the top spot of the most popular games on Steam database SteamDB. Mass Effect Legendary Edition launched last week on May 14th and the game’s all-time concurrent player count surpassed 59.000 players over the weekend – quite impressive for a collection that was originally released between 2007 and 2012.

As mentioned by independent game industry analyst Benji Sales, EA’s Mass Effect remaster didn’t only have the highest Steam concurrent player count ever for a Mass Effect installment, but for a Bioware title as well, including Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available across PC and consoles globally now. The game’s first post-launch update was released yesterday. Down below you’ll find the game’s official launch trailer that was released last week.