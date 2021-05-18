Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC has Highest Steam Concurrent Player Count To Date For a Bioware Title
Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC is off to a good start with the collection being the top-seller on Steam.
Launch statistics for the PC version of EA’s freshly-released Mass Effect remaster collection are pretty great with the game taking the top spot of the most popular games on Steam database SteamDB. Mass Effect Legendary Edition launched last week on May 14th and the game’s all-time concurrent player count surpassed 59.000 players over the weekend – quite impressive for a collection that was originally released between 2007 and 2012.
As mentioned by independent game industry analyst Benji Sales, EA’s Mass Effect remaster didn’t only have the highest Steam concurrent player count ever for a Mass Effect installment, but for a Bioware title as well, including Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Steam Launch stats
- #1 Top Seller
- Peak Concurrent players at 59,817
- Highest concurrent players ever for Mass Effect Game
- Highest Concurrent Players ever for a Bioware game
- 2nd Highest Concurrent Player ever for EA (only behind Apex Legends) pic.twitter.com/xw7vqRAot6
— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 16, 2021
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available across PC and consoles globally now. The game’s first post-launch update was released yesterday. Down below you’ll find the game’s official launch trailer that was released last week.
One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.
Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.
RELIVE THE CINEMATIC SAGA: Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds. Three Games – One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs. Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR. Visual Improvements on All Three Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field.
