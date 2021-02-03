Mass Effect Legendary Edition to Feature Improved Audio; Character Codes Importer Will Be as Compatible as Possible
The Mass Effect Legendary Edition isn't just going to introduce improvements on the visuals' front, but also on the audio's.
Answering a fan's question on Twitter, director Mac Walters confirmed that audio will be enhanced in all three games, with enhanced sound effects and higher quality samples, among other things.
I am! But @whistlingsweets could say it better (short answer is "yes" to much of that). https://t.co/XyN7IJvjSK
— Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) February 3, 2021
The Mass Effect Legendary Edition director also talked about character codes that can be used to import the appearance of Commander Shepard. Mac Walters confirmed that a code importer has been added to Mass Effect 1 and that, as of now, the new options and enhancements introduced in the character creator make it so some codes work better than others. The team, however, is working to make the system as compatible as possible
We're working to make it as compatible as possible (we even added the code importer to ME1). But due to improvements and new options in character creator, some codes are currently working better than others. https://t.co/N2Y4LbHxxF
— Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) February 3, 2021
The Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on PC and consoles on May 14th worldwide. The collection will include the first three entries in the series complete with visual enhancements and gameplay tweaks as well as all the DLC content released for them.
RELIVE THE CINEMATIC SAGA: Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds. Three Games – One Launcher: Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs. Remastered for a New Generation: Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR. Visual Improvements on All Three Games: Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field.
EXPERIENCE THE LEGEND OF SHEPARD: Create and customize your own character, from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil. New Shepard Customizations: With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles. Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect™ Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras.
