Mass Effect Legendary Edition Day One Update is Rather Big; Packs Improvements to Performance, Visuals, Rendering and More

Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t be out before May 14th, but we already know the details about the game’s rather large day-one update.

Like most recent titles, the upcoming remaster will be receiving a patch on day one to address various issues that have recently come to light. While most day-one patches to send to weigh in at a moderate size, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition day-one update is quite large – as revealed by patch update page Orbispatches.com, the 1.01 patch clocks in at 11.8GB on PlayStation platforms. So what does this update do? Well, aside from various content and crash fixes, the day-one patch will also improve stability. In addition, it will improve the game’s performance and pack improvements to Ambient Occlusion alongside Lighting improvements.

We’ve included the release notes down below.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Day One Update 01.01 Release Notes Improves performance

Improves stability and fixes crashes

Improvements to Ambient Occlusion (AO)

Lighting improvements - both visual and performance-related

Miscellaneous content fixes

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Of course, the game will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

You’ll find an official comparison trailer below you, showcasing the visuals differences between the original games and the remastered edition.