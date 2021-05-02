Mass Effect Legendary Edition Day One Update is Rather Big; Packs Improvements to Performance, Visuals, Rendering and More
Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t be out before May 14th, but we already know the details about the game’s rather large day-one update.
Like most recent titles, the upcoming remaster will be receiving a patch on day one to address various issues that have recently come to light. While most day-one patches to send to weigh in at a moderate size, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition day-one update is quite large – as revealed by patch update page Orbispatches.com, the 1.01 patch clocks in at 11.8GB on PlayStation platforms. So what does this update do? Well, aside from various content and crash fixes, the day-one patch will also improve stability. In addition, it will improve the game’s performance and pack improvements to Ambient Occlusion alongside Lighting improvements.
We’ve included the release notes down below.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Day One Update 01.01 Release Notes
- Improves performance
- Improves stability and fixes crashes
- Improvements to Ambient Occlusion (AO)
- Lighting improvements - both visual and performance-related
- Miscellaneous content fixes
Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Of course, the game will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.
You’ll find an official comparison trailer below you, showcasing the visuals differences between the original games and the remastered edition.
Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras.
REFLECT ON YOUR CHOICES: Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle – and even the fate of the galaxy itself.
Performance Mode Options: Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between "Favor Quality" for increased resolution or "Favor Framerate" to boost your FPS on consoles.
INCLUDED CONTENT: Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes single-player base content for all three titles (Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3), your favorite single-player story DLC, promo weapons, armors, and packs:
- Bring Down the Sky
- Genesis
- Zaeed – The Price of Revenge
- Kasumi – Stolen Memory
- Lair of the Shadow Broker
- Firewalker Pack
- Overlord
- Normandy Crash Site
- Arrival
- Genesis 2
- From Ashes
- Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut
- Leviathan
- Omega
- Citadel
- Equalizer Pack
- Aegis Pack
- Firepower Pack
- Cerberus Weapons and Armor
- Arc Projector
- ME2 Alternate Appearance Pack 1
- ME2 Alternate Appearance Pack 2
- ME3 Alternate Appearance Pack 1
- Firefight Pack
- Groundside Resistance Pack
- Recon Operations Pack
- Collector's Weapon and Armor
- Terminus Weapon and Armor
- M-21 Incisor
- Blood Dragon Armor
- Inferno Armor
- Recon Hood
- Sentry Interface
- Umbra Visor
- N7 Warfare Gear
- AT-12 Raider
- Chakram Launcher
- M-55 Argus
- M-90 Indra
- Reckoner Knight Armor
- N7 Collector's Edition Pack
