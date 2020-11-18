Spider-Man Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies, Likely a Lock for Biggest Sony Game Ever

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a pretty huge success for Sony, that’s no secret, but how many copies has it actually sold? The last time we got solid numbers was when Sony bought Insomniac back in August of 2019 – at that point the game had sold a little over 13 million units. Well, Spidey has just kept on swinging since then! According to the LinkedIn page of PlayStation’s of global brand marketing David Bull, it seems Spider-Man has broken the 20 million mark. The page has since been edited, but Twitter user Timur222 grabbed a screenshot...

Marvel's Spider-Man sold 20 million units globally.

The last reported figure was 13.2 million units sold by August 2019.https://t.co/UsMSqNaoR2 pic.twitter.com/lrfGwEiK62 — Timur222 (@bogorad222) November 18, 2020

PS5 Update Doesn’t Seem to Fix Rest Mode Issues or Other Serious Bugs

The 20 million figure is a significant one, as only one other Sony-published game, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, has ever reached that milestone. Also, Bull says Spider-Man has sold over 20 million – we don’t know how much over, but it could be a fairly significant amount. According to GameStat, which estimates how many copies games have sold by tracking PSN accounts, Spider-Man has accumulated over 30 million players. Now, some of those people are playing used copies or sharing with a friend or family member, but still, it indicates Spider-Man has blown past the 20 million mark pretty easily.

And the Spider-Man sales certainly aren’t done yet. As of now, Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5 is only available as a bonus to folks who buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, but Insomniac has hinted a standalone release is coming (spoiler: it’s definitely going to happen). Who’s to say where the game will top out? The Last of Us ended up selling more on the PS4 than it did on the PS3.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now on PS4 and PS5 with Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. What do you think? Is the game’s success well-earned?