Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass Includes Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 27, 2022, 05:08 AM EDT
Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass

A few hours ago, 2K and Marvel Entertainment unveiled Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass, which comes with the Legendary Edition and can be purchased separately.

The Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass includes four DLCs, each dedicated to a major character addition: Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm, in this order, with the first one coming in early 2023.

  • DLC Pack #1 - Deadpool: A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall breaking wisecracks;
  • DLC Pack #2 - Venom: Spider-Man's nemesis and one of the main game’s bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns;
  • DLC Pack #3 - Morbius: One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire;
  • DLC Pack #4 - Storm: A powerful member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to generate and manipulate wind, lightning, rain, and other types of weather to her will.

Each DLC pack will also add new story missions, upgrades to the Abbey base, and new skins/outfits. Additionally, Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass includes the Legendary Premium Pack featuring 23 premium skins such as Blade’s Blade 1602 skin, Captain America’s Future Soldier skin, Iron Man’s Iron Knight skin, and Spider-Man’s Demon Spider skin. All of these skins will be available at launch.

Yesterday, the developers from Firaxis Games also did a combat deep dive livestream.

As a reminder, Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released on December 2nd for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Release dates for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions haven't been communicated yet.

Take a look at the PC requirements below.

MINIMUM:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-2200G / Intel Core i5-4430
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: AMD RX 470 / GeForce GTX 960 - 4GB
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 60 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-2600X / Intel Core i7-6700
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: AMD RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1070
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 60 GB available space

