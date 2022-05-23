Marvel’s Midnight Suns Reportedly Revamped Following Mixed Reaction, Re-Reveal Coming Soon

Last summer Firaxis revealed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, their new XCOM-style strategy game featuring some of the edgier characters from the Marvel Universe. Unfortunately, the reaction wasn’t as positive as it could have been – while the basic strategic gameplay looks solid, fans were skeptical about a mechanic where abilities are tied to randomized cards doled out at the beginning of battles. Firaxis was quick to clarify Midnight Suns won’t feature microtransactions that would allow you to, say, buy better cards, but some observers still weren’t thrilled with the system.

Well, according to a report from wanton leaker Tom Henderson, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has gone through a “huge revamp,” that likely resulted in the game’s delay to the latter half of 2022. Henderson isn’t entirely clear on what the revamp was, but he speculates it was indeed related to the game’s randomized card mechanic. Midnight Suns was recently rated in Korea, and Henderson expects the game to be re-revealed at the Summer Game Fest kickoff show on June 9. Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now.

While Midnight Suns may have undergone some changes since we last saw it, here are its official key features as of now…

Your Marvel Adventure - Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan.

- Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan. Explore the Darker Side of Marvel - Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.

- Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon. Live Among the Legends - See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.

- See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries. Fight and Think Like a Super Hero - Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the tactical battlefield, and strategically launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness. From the creators of the critically acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns begins its campaign on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch in the latter half of this year.