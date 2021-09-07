Midnight Suns Gameplay Shows Wolverine vs. Sabertooth, Fire-Emblem-Style Conversations

The upcoming Marvel Universe tactical RPG Midnight Suns certainly sounds potentially promising, but with these kinds of strategy games, it really comes down to the nitty-gritty. Thankfully, Firaxis has provided a more in-depth look at the game’s combat and RPG elements in a new 20-minute gameplay video.

The bulk of the video focuses on a battle between Wolverine (and new player-customized character the Hunter) and Sabertooth, which provides a nice overview of how the game’s card-infused XCOM-style combat works. We also get a look at the Abbey, your base of operations you’ll visit between battles in order to chat with team members, in a manner similar to Nintendo’s Fire Emblem series. Check out the gameplay for yourself, below.

Midnight Suns Is Expected to Last 40-60 Hours; Heroes Might Get Injured During Battles

Consider me intrigued. While I don’t think Midnight Suns will have the strategic depth of XCOM, the amount of effort Firaxis is sinking into the game’s world and presentation is impressive. Need to know more? Here are Midnight Suns’ key features:

- Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan. Explore the Darker Side of Marvel - Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.

- Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon. Live Among the Legends - See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.

- See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries. Fight and Think Like a Super Hero - Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the tactical battlefield, and strategically launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness. From the creators of the critically acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns begins its campaign on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch in March 2022.