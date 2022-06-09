Marvel’s Midnight Suns Is Out October 7th; Spider-Man Confirmed

Today, 2K and Firaxis Games unveiled the new release date for the XCOM-like game Marvel's Midnight Suns. Originally scheduled to hit physical and digital stores in March, it'll now be available on October 7th (the recent rumor mentioned October 6th, so it was pretty much spot-on), and pre-orders are now available. There are four editions to choose from, as detailed below.

will be available for $59.99* on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game; The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins;

will be available for $69.99* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins; The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles;

will be available for $79.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles; The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass.

The new trailer also confirms that Spider-Man will be playable, while other popular characters like Venom, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, and Sabertooth have been corrupted by the main antagonist, Lilith.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released first on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch version will be available at a later date.

Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games, said:

We're thrilled to invite players into the darker, supernatural side of Marvel. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, our friends at Firaxis and 2K have created an incredibly unique and totally authentic Marvel experience that fans can leap into this October!

Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games, added: