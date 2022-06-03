Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date and Editions Possibly Leaked

A few hours ago, German journalist Nils Ahrensmeier shared some leaked images of the final key artwork for all three editions of Marvel's Midnight Suns (Standard, Enhanced, and Legendary). He also revealed the game's release date to be set for October 6th, with pre-orders supposedly opening soon. The images have since been taken down by Take-Two with a copyright claim, but this only lends further veracity to the information below.

The Enhanced Edition includes: Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game & Enhanced Premium Pack (featuring 5 premium skins). Premium Skins include: Captain America (Future Soldier), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Magik (Phoenix 5), Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), and Wolverine (X-Force). The Legendary Edition includes: Base game, the Legendary Premium Pack (featuring 23 skins), and the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass. That includes four DLC packs for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, each introducing a new fully playable hero, new missions, new enemies, and more. Premium Skins include: Captain America (Future Soldier), Captain America (Captain of the Guard), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Captain Marvel (Medieval Marvel), Magik (Phoenix 5), Magik (New Mutant), Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), Nico Minoru (Shadow Witch), Wolverine (X-Force), Wolverine (Cowboy Logan), Blade (Demon Hunter), Blade (Blade 1602), Iron Man (Iron Knight), Iron Man (Bleeding Edge), Ghost Rider (Spirit of Vengeance), Ghost Rider (Death Knight), Doctor Strange (Strange Future Supreme), Scarlet Witch (Boss Witch), Scarlet Witch (Fallen SW), Spider-Man (Symbiote), Spider-Man (Demon), and 2 Additional Skins for an Unannounced Hero.

The game in development at Firaxis was recently rated by the South Korean rating board. Last week, leaker Tom Henderson also suggested that the mixed reaction regarding the card-based mechanics might have led to the delay from the original March window. The developers could have since reworked it to be more palatable to regular XCOM fans.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Reportedly Revamped Following Mixed Reaction, Re-Reveal Coming Soon

We'll likely see Marvel's Midnight Suns appear once again at the upcoming Summer Game Fest on June 9th.