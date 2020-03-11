Marvel’s Iron Man VR Demo Could Be Due Soon, According to PSN Listing

Marvel's Iron Man VR could be getting a demo soon on PlayStation 4. That's according to PSN Releases, which spotted the listing on the Japanese and Asian PSN databases. PSN releases recently spotted the Star Wars Project Maverick listing on PSN, too, though that hasn't been announced yet.

The game Marvel's Iron Man VR - Demo with id CUSA18303 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/V0sogInXIN — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 11, 2020

Iron Man VR Will be Flying Our Way Later Than Expected

Marvel's Iron Man VR was originally scheduled to release on February 28th, but developer Camouflaj (known for the game Republique) decided to delay it in order to 'deliver on the team's vision' and 'meet the expectations of the amazing community'.

Marvel's Iron Man VR is now due for release on May 15th, exclusively on PlayStation 4 for PlayStation VR users.

Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure! Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown. Key Features: Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.

Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.

Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.