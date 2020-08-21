Marvel’s Avengers Beta Patch Improves Performance, Fixes Multiple Issues

The last Marvel's Avengers beta is due to begin today and it will be open to players on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One).

The developers at Crystal Dynamics have now posted the patch notes (26.1) for the PC version of Marvel's Avengers beta. These include several fixes and performance improvements.

We have seen how some people struggled with severe stutters/lag and irregular performance and we have made several fixes that will solve or at least improve those.

A variety of fixes for crashes seen during last weekend have been implemented, which includes certain older systems not being able to launch at all, but also some that occurred rarely during gameplay. We will keep monitoring for other crashes and will release updates as we have them.

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking.

Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance (for gamepad) and matchmaking disabled.

Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity.

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight.

We have made fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players.

We have addressed some graphical issues, for example when using SSSR while having TAA turned off.

We have solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature, especially when it was combined with HBAO+. With those fixes we recommend turning on Dynamic Screen Resolution again (at your desired minimum frame-rate) to ensure you are able to stick to your desired frame-rate no matter how hectic the game gets.

Improvements to vaulting.

Decreased delay of loot drops.

We have brought in some initial improvements to our support for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with us planning more for launch.

Various other smaller fixes and improvements.

Following this final Marvel's Avengers beta weekend, the game will launch on September 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.