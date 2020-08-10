Marvel’s Avengers New Gameplay Videos Show Amazing Combat Depth

Marvel’s Avengers is going to come with great combat depth, judging from some recent gameplay videos.

The new videos, which have been taken during the game's beta, showcase some impressive Iron Man and Black Widow combos that are even more impressive considering how they don't even use all of the character's skills, which are obviously locked in the beta.

Marvel’s Avengers has been at the center of controversy lately due to DLC character Spider-Man being a PlayStation Exclusive. The game's creator Shaun Escayg and Combat Director Vince Napoli commented on the matter, revealing that the story centered around the PlayStation exclusive hero will be self-contained.

Shaun Escayg: Without obviously giving any spoilers, the window where you will see our version of Spider-Man will fit into our story. Again, I have to obviously dance around it because I can't speak to it. But just know that this is our Spider-Man, he will be in our story and will fit in that world, sort of in that gap what happened A-Day and between then and now, even the villains that support that will kind of speak to how he belongs in this world and how long he lives in this world. Vince Napoli: Spider-Man is in addition to the arc and progression of the main story as well. There was no swapping or anything else in that line. We've got our plan, we've got our heroes that are coming out and the stories and the challenges and the gameplay escalation that we've planned out. That's all continuing as planned. And then just on top of all that stuff, we've also got Spider-Man now and you know, he's weaving into that, that is the key. There is no swapping or changing anything to kind of accommodate that. He's got to fit within the massive plan and all of that stuff we've already got. It's like, Sony went 'Hey, can you add this on top of it, as a sort of a cherry on top of that?' But he doesn't affect or change that in any way. That plan is still moving forward as originally planned and conceived with all the original expansion stuff in mind

Marvel's Avengers launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on September 4th.