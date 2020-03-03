Marvel Future Fight Is Marvel’s First Open-World RPG for Android and iOS

Marvel Games is partnering with Netmarble Corp of the Marvel Future Fight fame to develop, the first-ever open-world RPG set in the Marvel cinematic universe. It will feature all popular Marvel protagonists and antagonists. Playable characters include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Players will be able to modify their characters' costumes. Here's the game's trailer.

Marvel Future Fight is set in in a universe where several realities merge to form a ‘Primary Earth’. As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super-Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe. Here's another look at some purported 'in-game footage'.

Netmarble Plans to Offer a $2.38bn IPO, South Korea’s Biggest in 7 Years

The Marvel Universe is now a completely 3D open world in your hands. Check out Marvel's first open world RPG on mobile. The Revolution starts here. #PAXEAST

#MarvelMysteryPanel #Marvel #MarvelFutureRevolution #RevolutionStartsHere pic.twitter.com/VDt9YxD7du — Marvel Future Revolution (@MarvelFutureRev) March 1, 2020

Marvel Future Fight will feature a host of Marvel locations ranging from Xandearth to Sakaar and beyond in the open-world setting, Marvel Games head of creative Bill Rosemann said in an official announcement :

For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos. We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe.

Since Marvel Future Fight is set in the convergence of several realities, we can expect to see Marvel heroes from several realities working in tandem with each other. Little more is known about the game, including a release date. It could be several weeks, or even months before the game sees the light of day. In the meanwhile, you can follow the game on its social channels to get a glimse into it.