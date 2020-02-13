Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Listing Pops Up, Includes 4-Days of Early Access

It’s a guarantee Marvel’s Avengers will come in a full range of special editions when it launches later this year, but, so far, Square Enix hasn’t provided any specific details. Right now, you can pre-order the standard edition of the game, and that’s it. Well, surprisingly, it seems a Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition recently popped up on the Xbox Store. I would assume the listing was yanked soon after, but not before Twitter user Idle Sloth grabbed a screenshot…

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t tell us what’s actually included in the Deluxe Edition or what the package will cost, but there is one big detail revealed – it seems Square Enix will be offering early access to those who pony up for a special edition. Marvel’s Avengers’ official release date is September 4, but the Deluxe Edition release date is 4 days earlier on August 31. Of course, the Deluxe Edition won’t be the only option for those looking to shell out some extra bucks – at Comic-Con 2019, Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition, which includes collectibles based on all five core team members, was unveiled. I assume Earth’s Mightiest Edition will also offer early access.

Haven’t been keeping up with Marvel’s Avengers? Here’s a quick official description:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, the game features an original story and delivers the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4, or August 31, if you’re willing to pay.