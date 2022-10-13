Menu
Company

Mark Zuckerberg Recognizes Apple’s AR Headset as a Competitor, Implies the Product Will Be Super-Expensive

Omar Sohail
Oct 13, 2022, 10:11 AM EDT
Mark Zuckerberg Recognizes Apple’s AR Headset as a Competitor, Implies the Product Will Be Super-Expensive

Meta recently announced its high-end mixed reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro, and in doing so, the company will eventually be competing with Apple and its upcoming AR headset. Mark Zuckerberg recently took the opportunity to undermine its future competitor’s product, implying that it would be expensive.

Meta Quest Pro Costs $1,500, With Rumors Claiming That Apple’s AR Headset Could Be Available in the Same Range, or Even Higher

Speaking to Stratechery’s Ben Thompson in a podcast interview, Zuckerberg was quick to point out that Apple likes to make money off its customers by building hardware and that what he is trying to do is completely different.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Releases tvOS 16.1 Beta 5 and macOS Ventura Beta 11 to Developers

“It’s typically people build hardware and they try to make a profit off of it, where if you’re Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can for it.

I do think that having someone come into the space and basically say, We’re going to build the best hardware in the space and we’re going to basically sell it at a break-even point and in some cases.”

Zuckerberg does forget that the Meta Quest Pro is priced at $1,500, which is incredibly expensive, but according to previous rumors, Apple’s AR headset is said to be priced in the $2,000-$2,500 range. However, Meta has plans to introduce more affordable versions of mixed reality headsets, which will likely ship with a few compromises, but they are said to be significantly affordable, with the upcoming Quest 3 said to be priced between $300 and $500 range.

Apple too is said to have future models being prepped, at different pricing brackets, but it is unclear what price those models will be sold at. Apple’s strength where its AR headset is concerned is the company’s software integration with other products, and that advantage alone will grant it leverage to charge customers a higher price, though it can also mean that the AR headset will be a niche product for many consumers.

Is Mark Zuckerberg right in criticizing Apple’s business practices?

News Source: Business Insider

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order