Meta Quest Pro Mixed-Reality Headset Announced, Costs Nearly 4x as Much as Meta Quest 2

Rumors of Meta’s latest VR headset, codenamed Project Cambria, have been circulating for a while, and today during the latest Meta Connect Keynote, the Meta Quest Pro was officially announced. The Meta Quest Pro is a full mixed-reality headset, powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ chip and 12GB of RAM, and offering 256 GB of storage for apps. All this comes at a cost though, as the Meta Quest Pro will set you back $1,500, or almost four times as much as the Meta Quest 2 with its introductory price of $400. You can check out the full Meta Quest Pro reveal below (prepare for a lot of Mark Zuckerberg face).

Need to know more? Here are the Meta Quest Pro’s technical specs…

Next Generation Optics - You'll immediately notice better visual clarity. We slimmed down the optical stack by over 40% compared to Quest 2 using our innovative patented pancake lens and optics technology, which works by folding light inside the optical module. Advanced VR LCD display technology that provides 37% greater pixels-per-inch. And 1.3x larger color gamut that provides more vibrant colors to deliver a more engaging VR experience.

High Performance Hardware - With great updated hardware - 10 advanced VR/MR sensors, spatial audio, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Snapdragon XR2+ processor that delivers 50 percent more power for better performance.

Premium Comfort - World class counter balanced ergonomics meets sleek design to create a more comfortable headset.

Transformative Mixed Reality - Full-color mixed reality, with resolution 4X higher compared to Quest 2, lets you work, create and collaborate in the virtual world while staying present in the physical world.

Natural Expression - Real-time expression tracking allows your avatar to mimic your facial expression. Smiles, eye-brow raises, winks and all.

Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers - Includes 3 cameras and a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor per controller, for 360-degree range of motion in your virtual space. TruTouch haptic feedback, and precision pinch create a more intuitive VR feel.

Backwards Compatibility - Peace of mind comes knowing you can still access the Meta Quest 2 app catalog to enjoy all your favorite games, entertainment apps and more.

Multi-Tasking Made Easy - Pop open multiple resizable screens, work on new ideas, stream your feeds, or message with friends. With this new superpower, multitasking has never been easier.

Comes with Charging Dock - A companion charging dock, with rapid USB-C power adapter, keeps your headset and controllers charged so when creativity strikes, you'll be ready to bring your ideas to life.

Flexible Levels of Immersion - Accommodated IPD Range: 55 - 75 mm, with continuous IPD adjustment for better visual clarity and less eye strain. From fully open peripheral vision, to partial blocked (included) or fully immersed (accessory) VR immersiveness is no longer a one size fits all.

Seems like an impressive new VR option (it better be, considering the price tag). You can pre-order a Meta Quest Pro, right here.

The Meta Quest Pro begins shipping on October 25.