New Mario Strikers Battle League Update 1.2.0 Adds Diddy Kong and Pauline Alongside New Planetoid Stadium and Barrel Gear Set

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 22, 2022, 05:35 AM EDT
mario strikers battle league update 1.2.0 diddy kong pauline

Nintendo has released Mario Strikers Battle League update 1.2.0 for the Nintendo Switch, adding two new playable characters.

The new update is available globally now and should download automatically if this option is enabled. If not, the new software update can also be downloaded manually via the game update option.

After installing the new 1.2.0 update for Mario Strikers, players can access two new characters – Diddy Kong and Pauline. In addition, the update adds the new Planetoid stadium and Barrel Gear set. The patch also comes with new features, including a “Strikers Rankings” alongside various adjustments and improvements. You’ll find the official release notes for this update, as released by Nintendo, down below:

Mario Strikers Battle League Update 1.2.0 Release Notes (Released September 21, 2022)

Additional Content

  • Added “Pauline” as a playable character.
  • Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.
  • Added the “Planetoid” stadium.
  • Added the “Barrel” gear set.

Added Features

  • Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).
  • Added the following content to “Strikers Club”.
    • You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters”.
    • You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration”.

General

  • Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.
  • Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.
  • Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.
  • Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.
  • Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.
  • Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.
  • Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.
  • Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.

