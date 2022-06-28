Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Leaked by Ubisoft Store

Mario + Rabbids is a sort of side series that crosses over the characters of Super Mario Bros. and Rayman’s Rabbids, a union between Nintendo and Ubisoft. As a matter of fact, the pairing has a title on the Nintendo Switch, called Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, released just under five years ago. That leads us to Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope, which was announced last year, and as for its release date...

Well, thanks to ResetEra, a few screenshots from in-game, as well as a release date, are now available for people to find out.

Ubisoft Will Attend Gamescom 2022

The thread details how the game is set to launch in late October (the 20th, to be exact), when, in contrast, the game’s page on Ubisoft’s website merely lists a 2022 release date, rather than anything concrete. Following the Spark of Hope Gold Edition link just redirects to the front page for the store, meaning that Ubisoft probably caught wind and restricted the page.

That being said, given that this isn’t out in an official capacity, one could assume it was set to be released during the upcoming Nintendo Direct Mini, set to air this week (tomorrow, as of the time of writing). The event was announced by Nintendo following the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct and it's set to focus on third-party titles rather than first-party ones.

It’s very possible that the game could be shown during this Direct Mini, as the announcement (and subsequently, the leak) happened within relatively close proximity to each other. Obviously, it could possibly not be there at all, and the leak is entirely separated from the Direct. However, we’ll continue to update as the story develops.

Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope is slated to release on October 20th, 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As always, this should still be regarded as a rumor by our readers until a concrete set of information is made available by Nintendo.