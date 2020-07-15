Major Gears 5 Operation 4 Update ‘Brothers in Arms’ Now Live; Patch Notes Inside

The major Gears 5 Operation 4 update 'Brothers in Arms' is now live across all platforms, and here's what it does.

Major feature changes have been made to the game overall, the store and Ranked play with a replaced ranked system. In addition, the development team has made quite some adjustments to PvE. You'll find the general release notes for this major update down below. Due to the PVE adjustments being quite extensive, we suggest reading that list of changes here.

GENERAL Replaced ranked system.

Added new store with earnable currency.

Major PvE update. See below for the full PvE notes.

Updated Gears Allies to be a more rewarding process and added 5 new levels on top to give an additional +5% XP boost (+15% is the new max in the system). Name Level Points Op4 Points Sum XP Bonus Not Yet allies 0 0 0 0% New allies 1 25 25 2% Casual Ally 2 125 150 4% United Allies 3 250 400 6% Close allies 4 750 1150 8% Veteran Allies 5 1000 2150 10% Epic Allies 6 2500 4650 11% Noble Allies 7 5000 9650 12% Legendary Allies 8 7500 17150 13% Heroic Allies 9 10000 27150 14% Gears Family 10 20000 47150 15% GAMEPLAY Added 8 shots back to the Gnasher in Campaign, PvE and PvP

Flashbangs no longer produce a full screen flash effect, and the radius of the stun has been reduced from 400 > 300.

Flashbangs have been added as a loadout weapon

Fixed an issue with Gnasher where using ADS while swapping causes shot to fire slightly faster

Fixed the issue where users didn’t receive bullet magnetism while ADS if they pre-aimed a location

Fixed the issue where players lose bullet magnetism for a brief period after cancelling a cover slide

The post fire melee delay has been increased from 0.25s to 0.4s

Fixed an issue where players would fail a revive after performing the animation

Enemy footsteps have been adjusted to be more audible within the mix off all audio sources

Fixed an issue with Disarmed Execution where: The cloth on Swarm Hunter’s deforms and moves rapidly; Swarm Sniper with the winter skin will fly off screen when being executed Various character’s clothes become rigid when they have the execution performed on them

Fixed an issue when the player experiences numerous corrections when cover sliding after a mantle/vault

Fixed the issue where bots become stuck until they’re engaged.

Fixed the issue where ‘Beginner’ bots are using jump links on Vasgar.

Fixed the issue where players are able to roll in cover while holding the button to roadie run

Fixed an issue where players cannot roadie run on cover after initiating a reload

Fixed the issue where AI does not understand execution rules and continues to lancer DBNO targets

Fixed the issue where users are able to fire shots before the step-up animation has finished

Fixed the issue where sometimes point blank Gnasher shots are being rejected

Fixed an exploit in Horde where trading weapons to other users while Hijacked will keep the enemy tuning for the weapon

Fixed the issue where a user can be put into an executable state even if they kill the enemy before being kicked

Fixed an exploit where players can get aim assist when using keyboard and mouse by rebinding some keys to controller inputs using 3rd party software

Fixed the issue where Escape mission fails if the only living player finishes the experience while using a turret

Fixed the issue in Quickplay Gridiron where users were loaded into a match with all bots during match transition despite having a full lobby.

Fixed an issue in Guardian so bots are no longer able to become the leader even though actual users are in the match

Fixed an exploit in Escape where players that joined in progress had a fully-charged ultimate after being rescued.

Fixed an issue in Escalation where upgrading an incendiary to a frag causes it to lose its halved time upgrade

Fixed the issue so Bots can no longer get MVP

Fixed the issue in Gridiron where dying last in a round caused the characters camera to fall through the map

Fixed the issue where the Swarm Reject’s Self-Destruction doesn’t credit players for the weapon used to instigate the Self-Destruction

Fixed an issue in Arcade where Lizzies/Kantus’ arcade ability “Hot Footed” is causing the player to see themselves jitter while roadie running

Fixed an issue where game settings do not show up properly when viewing the lobby list for LAN Versus

Fixed the issue where players are unable to pick swarm characters if host changes game mode to free for all CHARACTERS Updated Anthony Carmine’s helmet to match the Gears Ultimate Edition version

Updated the Terminator model (Rev-9 and T-800) to increase visibility (brightness and size)

Private Vermello – Character is firing kill Guds while marking DB Sentinels

Queen Myrrah – GUDS – One of her dialogue has a special character appearing in the subtitles

Fixed the issue in Horde when using Jack’s Hijack ultimate on a Sire, it does not play any team swamp animation

Fixed the issue where the Matriarch doesn’t attack Jack if he’s holding the fabricator in Horde

Fixed the issue in where Lizzie can use the Silverback to get on top of any Low cover and out of some maps

Fixed the issue when Lizzie is using the Silverback Ultimate – the mulcher takes significantly longer to overheat when the silverback has the bleeding mulcher and healing Tri-shot equipped

Fixed an issue with Biker Gary where his shirt clips with pants when DBNO

Fixed an issue with Biker Gary where the back of vest clips with shirt when holding a meat shield

Update Thrashball Cole to remove the visible gore mesh seam on face

Update the Outsider Gary model so the UI head icon design matched the model MAPS AND TILES AllFathers Arena: Fixed the issue where Barriers can be placed on slopes in an inconsistent manner

Allfathers Arena: In some map configurations, a fortification can be placed over drop down area so it looks like one stand is floating.

The Barracks Escape Hive: Fixed an issue where Grenades are able to pass throught the tiny gaps in the large shutters.

The Barracks Escape Hive: Fixed an issue where a player’s head can clip with metal dressing on large pipe near the center stairs.

The Barracks Escape Hive: Fixed an issue where a player’s camera can clip into cardboard box and metal assets, on table cover.

The Barracks Escape Hive: Fixed an issue where a player’s camera can clip into tarp asset.

Bunker: Fixed a UI issue in Horde where the Hologram range of effect is barely visible indoors

Core: The bridge interaction callout is still visible during the match countdown; UI is deactivated when gameplay commences.

Icebound: Fixed the issue in Guardian where the camera movement will “dip” when user(s) mantle through windows.

Lift: Fixed the kill am issue where the shutters fail to replicate correctly for users if the shutter state (open/closed) is different from what is viewed in the victims killcam.

Lift: Fixed the issue where the shutters couldn’t be closed after being opened. The map has been added back into the rotation

Pahanu: Fixed the fortifications issue where players are unable to place barriers correctly at a single location. The hologram is blue but the placement is always rejected.

Pahanu: Fixed the fortifications issue where users could place barriers vertically onto rock meshes.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue the often occurred when a player plants grenades onto trees the handle would stick out horizontally.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where the Triton map does not encompass the trees upper geo after re-bake

Icebound: Fixed the issues where grenades couldn’t be planted on the ice

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where Juvies were unable to navigate the jump up/downs in the cave area.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where there was no water splash visual effects when shooting the water baths in the Gate area.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where the player crouches briefly navigating high cover corner.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where the spectator camera is able to pass into a rock along the border of the map near the cave area.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where the spectator camera is able to pass through: a part of a tree on the border of the map near the swarm spawn and the metal on top of the fire pits in the ruins area.

Pahanu: Fixed the issue where the player camera can clip: into large tree asset, near Cave area and into the mushrooms, in Hollow Tree.

Pahanu – Improved the ability to place fortifications on the map

Pahanu – Fixed the issue whereuUsers will see a prompt to pick up a Markza when loading into the match if they are in the 3rd slot on the Swarm team

Pahanu: Fixed an audio issue in Gridiron when playing as the server (Host on LAN) the user will not receive the capture SFX

Overload (Horde Tile map) – Fixed the issue where the power tap on the left side of the map spawns too close to the wall OTHER Fixed an issue in campaign where the cups in the Village do not produce any audio when kicked

Fixed an issue in campaign where the flock sounds persist for several seconds after killing the enemy in the sand skiff bridge control section

Fixed an issue in campaign where the Hijacked Leech Control Shown is Incorrect

Fixed an issue in campaign where if a Client joins in progress while an enemy is marked by the host, the enemy will not show as marked for the joining client if it’s the first time they’ve joined

Fixed an issue in campaign where Fire VFX/particles from killing certain enemies with the Hammer of Dawn appear floating in midair

Fixed the visual issue where the knife gets stuck in the characters hand and clips though weapons

Expressions can now be cancelled by moving so the player can then shoot immediately

Fixed the issue in the Hopscotch executions where the characters wearing skirts, the execution may cause their skirts to vibrate at the end of the animation

Fixed the issue in the Cold Blooded Execution where sometimes the executed character will not fall over once execution is complete

Fixed the issue where blood sprays do not show up during kill cam after being killed by retro charge or chainsaw,

Fixed the issue where the AI on the user’s team will often appear jittery/teleport around the map

Fixed the issue where a character’s secondary cloth dynamics aren’t working while being held as meat shields

Dropshot: Fixed the issue where the audio is not being replicated between clients when firing the Dropshot

Fixed the issue in Escape where the character does not appear in final cutscene if they are using a turret when the experience is completed

Fixed an issue in Horde where boss health bar is not full with certain modifiers selected

Update UI in campaign that shows incorrect input for Lancer GL for Shooter Control Scheme

Fixed the issue where the weapon VFX is appearing on the escalation weapon/ring nodes and the flag locations for Gridiron

Fixed an issue in spectator mode where AI/Bots can be seen spawning in facing the wrong direction.

Fixed an issue where the Clustluck ribbon is being awarded twice for a single frag grenade

Fixed an issue in bootcamp where the ‘Mantle Kick’ tooltip is not being presented after selecting ‘Repeat’ instead of ‘Continue’ at the end of CCC (any scheme).

Fixed an issue where stars eared from medals will show as blue boost stars in the post-game

Fixed an issue in Campaign Co-op where PC users are kicked with an Error from co-op custom campaign if previously played on SplitScreen game during the same gaming session

Fixed the issue Guardian, Bastion and Kestrel enemies have invisible Gib chunks when killed by the Hammer of Dawn

Fixed the issue where the Happy Gearsmas Expression has white outline around head

Fixed the issue where the Let’s Go expression is cut off when in left most column

After completing any Escape for the first time, the widget did not display the % in post-match

Fixed a localization issue where UI in pre match FFA lobby is truncated

Fixed a localization issue where the Snub weapon skin name is truncated in pre match lobby

Fixed an issue where certain menus/UIs are forcing gamertags to be uppercase when it should be Lowercase

Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard Screen header is not aligned (Ping, Kills, Assists, Revives, Damage done, Power)

Fixed an issue in Horde where scoreboard headers are misaligned during horde matches

Fixed an issue with Team Circuit Markza weapon skin

Fixed an issue where players entering Tour of Duty before a Multiplayer portion is installed they see white boxes instead of icons

Fixed an issue Chrome Steel Vermello – Elbow clips with card art border

Fixed an issue where Circuit Board Jack – Omen is green on the card art

Fixed a localization issue where the names of some characters skins such as “Grace (Terminator: Dark Fate)” text are placed out of the UI box

Updated UI to ensure that Sarah Connor/Grace/Terminator – “Terminator Dark Fate” text is truncated during character intro

Fixed a localization issue where difficulty modifiers are truncated

Accessibility – Narrator – Narrator gets cut off when reading the first item after backing out of any menu

Accessibility – Narrator – Narrator reads the description of Versus playlists before the title

Accessibility – Narrator – Narrator does not read position in set correctly on the Key Bindings menu

Fixed a UI issue where the round results number is placed too high

Fixed a UI issue in the campaign lobby where sometimes, setting up a splitscreen Campaign session causes UI messaging to appear out of order and disconnect users

Fixed an accessibility issue where the Narrator does not read out the details in the first tab of each overview stats tab until the user scrolls off and returns

Fixed an accessibility issue where the Narrator doesn’t read any feature pops on the Main Menu

Fixed a spectator issue in FFA where the overhead map highlights 1x user as blue while the other 13x are red.

Fixed a UI issue in Versus where the ping numbers on the scoreboard are flickering

Fixed a UI issue in Horde when initially loading in and the screen displays the scoreboard, players are unable to open the map until gameplay begins

Fixed a UI issue in custom Horde / Escape where the game will be left in pause menu while gameplay continues if the arbiter selects ‘Quit to Desktop’

Fixed a UI issue in Horde where the Boss and Mini-boss names are not being displayed above their health bar

Fixed a UI issue on PC Campaign. In 3 player Splitscreen, player one’s weapons UI is cut off at the bottom of the splitscreen partially obscuring the grenade section

Fixed a UI issue where creating a custom lobby does not have 1st map in list selected by default

Fixed a UI issue where Omen Blood sprays do not appear for killed user when killed with Lancer GL grenades

Fixed a UI issue where players using a mouse to purchase an item with insufficient iron, the prompt to purchase iron will disappear on [LMB] release

Fixed a UI issue the back arrow icon from PC is displaying on Xbox

Fixed a UI issue where players entering matchmaking are briefly shown the “Creating match” message

Fixed a UI issue where players can receive match result error (0x00000c46) if their client is suspended immediately upon match end

Fixed a UI issue – Camera in customization menu will pull back significantly if game is left of customization screen for multiple hours

Fixed a UI issue where the character models appears at a distance

Fixed a UI issue with Splitscreen Text Chat where opening text chat on the pause menu as a splitscreen client steals menu focus from the arbiter, potentially leaving them stuck in the pause menu

Fixed a UI issue in Tour of Duty where the player loses the functionality to change tabs in the Medals screen when the user closes the Tour of Duty menu while in the Medals screen and reopens back into it.

Fixed a UI issue in spectator mode in Escalation where the Red respawn dials do not accurately reflect the time it takes for the player to respawn

Fixed a UI issue in Escape/Horde when in the Character Setup screen the highlight prioritizes weapons instead of cards when navigating right

Fixed an audio issue where rolling Quickplay matches sometimes have no countdown audio tick at the beginning of the match/round

Fixed an audio issue where the Warden is missing body fall audio in Campaign and all PVE game modes

Fixed an audio issue in Escape where the Push-To-Talk feature has no feedback to confirm user is able to talk

Gears 5 is available globally now for Xbox One and PC. As covered yesterday. The Coalition will be talking about Gears 5 on the upcoming Xbox Series X tomorrow during an Inside Unreal livestream.