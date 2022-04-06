Major Dying Light 2 Update 3 to Add New Game + Mode; Planned to Release By The End of This Month

Techland is preparing to release Dying Light 2 Update 3 by the end of this month across all platforms, and according to the developer, it will be one of the largest patches to date.

The Polish developer is currently working hard on the upcoming third patch for Stay Human, and as said, it will be a major update. In addition to including numerous fixes for the game's singleplayer and multiplayer mode, update #3 will also introduce the highly-requested, and already confirmed, New Game + mode for the game, allowing players to revisit The City.

Whether this major update will also contain the previously promised Photo Mode remains to be seen as Techland didn't share further details about the upcoming update and this particular mode. As tweeted by Techland, the full release notes for this month's planned major update will be released as soon as the patch is released across all platforms.

We'll update you as soon as more info comes in on the third major update for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. For now, stay tuned.

Dying Light 2 was released late last year for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. We reviewed the sequel upon release and applauded its visuals, the amount of included content, the game's parkour system, its characters and missions, and the game's setting.