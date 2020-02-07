Mafia III Dev and Michael Condrey’s New 2K Studio May Reveal Projects in Coming Months

Take-Two Interactive, and its subsidiaries Rockstar Games and 2K Games haven’t been known for their prolific output in recent years. Annual sports titles like NBA 2K aside, Take-Two titles like Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 took many years to get to market. Take-Two is hoping to pick up its pokey pace going forward though, reiterating during their most recent earnings call that they’re building the “most robust pipeline” in their history.

We’ve heard that before, but this time around, we got a bit more detail about what’s actually in said pipeline. Specifically, it sounds like new games from Mafia III developer Hangar 13 and the new Silicon Valley 2K studio led by Dead Space co-creator Michael Condrey will be revealed soon. Here’s what Take-Two president Karl Slatoff had to say when specifically asked about Hangar 13 and 2K Silicon Valley…

We're incredibly excited to have a team like Hangar 13 and Michael [Condrey’s] yet-to-be-named studio as well, working on new and exciting projects. As I said before, our pipeline is very diverse and is very large, and we're going to share with you more about that in the coming months. And these 2 projects are obviously part of that. So you can certainly expect that there will be games coming out of those studios. I wish I could tell you more about them, but stay tuned because they're very exciting, and we're thrilled to be in business with both of those folks and their entire teams.

In addition to Hangar 13 and 2K Silicon Valley’s games, Take-Two also said they’re lining up more projects with indie developers through their Private Division label. Unfortunately, there’s one game we won’t be seeing any time soon – it was specifically stated the next BioShock, under development at new studio Cloud Chamber, is still “several years out.”

I expect we’ll hear more about what Take-Two has in the works somewhere around E3, although hopefully they let something out of the bag before then! In the meantime, what do you think is in the pipeline at 2K’s studios? What would you like to see them make?