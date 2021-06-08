macOS Monterey Adds New ‘Erase All Contents and Settings’ Option When Resetting Your Mac

Apple announced the new macOS Monterey update at its WWDC 2021 event yesterday with a plethora of major features. The update will be available to all users this fall via a software update. At this point in time, macOS Monterey rests in the beta phase and available to developers. One rather important feature that Apple bundled with macOS Monterey is the option to 'erase all contents and settings' when resetting your Mac.

macOS Monterey Will Include a New 'Erase All Contents and Settings' Feature Similar to iOS and iPadOS

The option has been available on the iPhone and iPad for quite a while and now we are glad that it is coming to the Mac with macOS Monterey. Previously, you had to erase your Mac completely and then reinstall macOS in order to restore the Mac to factory settings. The new system rest settings will be available in System Preferences.

This is how Apple explains the feature:

System Preferences now offers an option to erase all user data and user-installed apps from the system, while maintaining the operating system currently installed. Because storage is always encrypted on Mac systems with Apple silicon or the T2 chip, the system is instantly and securely “erased” by destroying the encryption keys.

At this point in time, the feature is not available in the current beta of macOS Monterey but the company says that the feature will be available with the public beta which will be available sometime next month. This is a pretty nifty feature considering you have to erase all content and settings of your Mac before you sell it.

What do you think about the new macOS Monterey feature? Let us know in the comments.