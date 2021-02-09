New macOS Big Sur Update Can Lead to Data Loss if Your Mac Doesn’t Have Ample Storage Available

Apple’s macOS Big Sur officially arrived in November of last year. Since then, the company has released several updates catering to bug fixes and focus on improving the operating system. However, if you’re running low on space, then we caution you to free some of it on your Mac because if you don’t, it might result in data loss while installing the latest update.

macOS Big Sur Will Start Installing Without Any Warning of Low Space, Says Latest Report

According to Apple’s support page, the company has mentioned that its macOS Big Sur update requires 35.5GB of free space available on macOS Sierra or later. However, if the available space on your Mac is less than that, you can potentially become a victim of data loss, according to a report from Mr. Macintosh.

The report mentions that macOS Big Sur update doesn’t check if your Mac has free space or not, and begins installing regardless. As the system initiates the update process, the Mac can become unresponsive, resulting in permanent data loss. Keep in mind that alongside the 35.5GB of free space required, Mac owners should make sure they have 13GB of available space for the macOS Big Sur installer.

Any Mac that’s compatible with the update is vulnerable to the problem, and extensive testing has shown that the issue persists in both macOS Big Sur 11.2 and 11.3 beta versions. Data recovery is possible if you possess a second Mac, but that is a rarity in a lot of scenarios, not to mention the process can become severely complicated if FileVault is enabled.

If Mac owners find this method to be full of hassles, they can resort to simply erasing the drive and perform a fresh installation of macOS Big Sur. This method won’t restore your lost data, but at least it will keep you from losing a lot of valuable time, so you’ll be able to resume your work. Apple hasn’t commented on this vulnerability, but if the company has caught wind of what’s going on, it’s possible that fixes arrive with the final release of macOS Big Sur 11.3.

News Source: Mr. Macintosh