macOS Big Sur Beta 10 is Now Available with More Fixes

Apple's macOS Big Sur beta 10 is now available for developers and testers for download featuring more bug fixes.

macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 10 is Now Available for Download as an Over the Air Update for Testers

Apple has released the tenth beta of macOS Big Sur to developers. It's been probably a thousand years since the OS has been in pre-release state signaling towards the fact that the final release might finally be nearing.

Latest Report Suggests First Mac With Apple Silicon to Launch in November

It is highly recommended that you go ahead and download the latest beta right now on your Mac in order to iron out any bugs you might be encountering. In order to download the latest beta, simply launch System Preferences and then click on Software Update. Download the latest update from here.

Apple is expected to announce new Apple Silicon Macs next month and we are expecting the company to release the full and final build of macOS Big Sur alongside that. So, with November fast approaching, expect Big Sur to offer a solid experience even for pre-release users.