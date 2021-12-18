macOS 12.2 Will Allow Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling on 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro models are great when it comes to performance as well as battery life. The company made a lot of strong improvements over the last-generation MacBook Pro models and this includes the faster 120Hz refresh rate display. In the latest macOS 12.2 beta, Apple has reportedly added support for ProMotion on the 2021 MacBook Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

macOS 12.2 Will Fix Safari Scrolling Issue With ProMotion Support on 2021 MacBook Pro Models

Multiple users are reporting that Apple has finally added support for ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro models with the launch of the new macOS 12.2 beta (via MacRumors). Previously, there have been several complaints regarding Safari scrolling and the lack of ProMotion support. While ProMotion is working for some apps but not Safari. With macOS 12.2, Apple will allow Safari to take advantage of the new 120Hz ProMotion display on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

At this point in time, the new update rests in the beta phase and the release time and date are not yet defined. However, it is still good to see that the support for ProMotion is on its way and will be released soon. If you are a developer, you can download and install the latest macOS 12.2 beta update on your new MacBook Pro and check out the support for ProMotion in action.

It is good to see Apple taking note of the problem and issuing a fix in the coming update. We will let you guys know when the latest macOS 12.2 will be available to the general public, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Did you buy the new 2021 MacBook Pro? How have been your experience so far with the M1 Pro or M1 Max performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.