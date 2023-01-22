M2 Max With 38-Core GPU Loses to Laptop RTX 4070 in OpenCL Benchmark, A Performance Difference of 35 Percent

As more performance figures of the M2 Pro and M2 Max leak out, we get a closer look at their capabilities or, more accurately, their limitations. Currently, Apple’s maxed-out configuration of the M2 Max features a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, and while that might seem like overkill, the graphics processor loses in an OpenCL benchmark to an RTX 4070 GPU that has been outfitted in a laptop.

There are no power limit details provided for the laptop RTX 4070, so the performance difference could be even bigger

The unique identifier of Apple’s hardware is Mac14,6, and apart from the 38-core GPU, it also sports 64GB of unified RAM. Given that the latest Mac mini cannot be configured with an M2 Max, it will likely be the company’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but disappointingly, the GPU struggles to beat an RTX 4070, found in a Samsung-branded notebook.

This Windows 11 notebook is also featuring a 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i9-13900HK, so it is meant for customers looking to acquire a machine with serious compute and graphics performance. In the OpenCL benchmark, the Samsung notebook obtains a score of 102,130, while the M2 Max with a 38-core GPU only gets 75,139. That is a 35 percent performance deficit, and there is one thing to note as well.



Geekbench 5’s’ OpenCL scores of the M2 Max

The power limit of the laptop RTX 4070 has not been mentioned on Geekbench 5, meaning that gaming notebooks that are slightly thicker with more effective cooling solutions will likely gain a bigger lead against Apple’s new 2023 MacBook Pro lineup as they will have a higher GPU power limit. However, keep in mind that Geekbench 5’s OpenCL scores are not an accurate representation of real-world performance, and other programs may run significantly differently on both machines.

Geekbench 5’s’ OpenCL scores of the laptop RTX 3070

We also do not know if the unnamed MacBook Pro with the M2 Max was thermal throttling, which may have led to this score. It appears that we will have to wait for more numbers, particularly thermals, to come through before we can provide an impartial opinion on the matter. One thing we would like to add is that regardless if the Samsung notebook has a performance lead, there is one area where it cannot come close, and that is the battery life.

According to Apple, the company’s larger 16-inch MacBook Pro has the highest battery life of any portable Mac so far, lasting up to 22 hours on a single charge. If you are still interested in upgrading to one of these newer models, we have talked about five upgrades belonging to 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that will compel you to make the jump.