New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Has The Longest Battery Life Of Any Portable Mac, Apple Claims It Will Last Up To 22 Hours

When Apple issued the press release for its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro family, it targeted the battery life as a significant selling point of these machines and why would the company ignore this? After all, it does claim that the larger model has the longest endurance for any portable Mac launched to date, which is a jaw-dropping 22 hours.

High power efficiency of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets coupled with a larger battery likely enabled the 16-inch MacBook Pro to last this long

Most tech companies like to exaggerate the battery life of their products, so we had to dig a little deeper. When we landed on the 2023 MacBook Pro lineup’s main page, we noticed that the 14-inch and 16-inch models had varying battery life, which was expected. Given their size differences, the smaller Mac will not have the physical capability to accommodate a bigger battery, which is why, according to Apple, it can only last for 18 hours in video playback.

However, for those wanting the absolute best in battery life, they will have to compromise on additional funds and portability since they have to upgrade to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple states the following on this model’s battery life.

“The 16-inch model has the longest battery life ever in a Mac. And both models remain just as fast whether on battery or plugged in. That efficiency is the magic of Apple silicon. So wherever inspiration strikes or whenever duty calls, run with it.”

According to Apple, here is how long the company’s 2023 MacBook Pro will last on a single charge

The company says that on a single charge, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can last for up to 22 hours in video playback and up to 15 hours in wireless web browsing. If you want to engage in some taxing work, such as image or video editing, that battery life counter can reduce significantly, but we are confident that users will still be able to get plenty of endurance out of this machine.

Sadly, they will have to spend quite a bit of money because the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts from $2,499 with the M2 Pro, and as you require more unified RAM, and perhaps the M2 Max upgrade, you will have to pay more of that ‘Apple Tax.’