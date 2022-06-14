Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro Will Be Available to Order Worldwide Starting June 17

Apple announced its 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro during its WWDC 2022 keynote but did not hint on what exact date customers would be able to order it. The technology giant has now rolled out a press release mentioning that you will be able to order the portable Mac starting June 17.

No Word on When the Redesigned M2 MacBook Air Will Officially Be Available for Customers

Assuming that customers only want to purchase new MacBook Pro because of the upgraded M2 chip, they will likely ignore the MacBook Air. It is possible Apple has not publicly announced the MacBook Air because of supply chain issues, preventing certain parts from being shipped in large quantities, including the M2 SoC. Regardless of what is happening in the background, the M2 MacBook Pro will be available to purchase in less than a week and retains the same design as its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro.

Prominent Analyst Shares Skepticism About the Rumored 12-Inch MacBook

This means that currently, this is the only portable Mac available in Apple’s lineup to ship with a Touch Bar, and on the inside, you will be greeted with multiple upgrades, including the M2. Apple’s latest custom silicon may ship with the same 8-core CPU configuration as the M1, but it can be customized to tout a 10-core GPU, resulting in slightly improved graphics performance in a multitude of tasks.

Additionally, the M2 MacBook Pro can be upgraded to up to 24GB of LPDDR5 unified RAM and 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage. However, do note that customers will need to configure their machines prior to placing the order since all the components are soldered to the logic board, so you will not be able to upgrade anything down the line.

The M2 MacBook Pro will be available in various regions through Apple’s App Store app and Authorized Resellers. It will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations on June 24. Pricing starts from $1,299 for the base version, with students getting a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,199.

News Source: Apple