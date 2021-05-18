First M1 iMac Unboxing and Reviews Are Here, Showcasing New Colors and an Ultra-Thin Design

Apple’s M1 iMac is now available to order, with the ‘All in One’ expected to be delivered to customers on May 21, Friday. If you still have not decided to pick up this machine, then a series of unboxing and review videos might help you to make or break your purchasing decision. Apart from written reviews, you can also check out unboxing and review clips below posted by well-known individuals in the tech community.

CNBC states that the M1 iMac is definitely worth buy if you need a computer for yourself or your family.

“The new iMac is a fantastic desktop computer and worth buying if you need a desktop computer for you or the family. It will make a great home school computer for your kids, or an office desktop. Overall, I think Apple has a winner here with an all-around solid computer that checks most boxes for most people. I can’t help but wonder how many of these Apple would have sold if it launched at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Six Colors is impressed with the performance that the M1 iMac brings to the table.

“The M1 is powerful enough to handle a wide range of uses—including uses that we’d consider very high end, like editing multiple streams of 4K video. And yet if you are someone who needs more RAM or is currently using one of the highest-end Intel-based Macs, these computers are not for you. As someone with an iMac Pro, the 24-inch iMac is appealing—but it’s the wrong computer for me, and wouldn’t offer enough of an improvement for me to switch.”

As for Engadget, the M1 iMac stands as a worthy upgrade for you if you do not want to deal with the cable mess and if you want a desktop for your daily needs.

“So really, if you're in the market for a desktop, but don't want to deal with the cable mess of a PC and monitor, the iMac practically stands alone. It's faster than ever, and it can fit into almost any nook in your home. It’s basically the family computer, re-invented.”

