Logitech G Gaming Handheld Leaks – Google Play Store and Cloud Gaming Support Under The Hood

Furqan Shahid
Aug 30, 2022
Logitech along with Tencent teased the Logitech G Gaming Handheld for Android phones, and now, the device has leaked. The information that we have reveals what the device is going to look like, and that certainty is something that is going to look good to those who are interested.

The leak is coming from Evan Blass, who shared a trio of images for Logitech G Gaming Handheld; the name is surely a weird one but hey, the name is definitely official. Now, for those who do not know, Logitech's G Gaming brand is specified for gaming peripherals like keyboards and mice, but the "could gaming handheld" is another addition and should be coming out later this year.

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld Could Take Android Gaming to the Next Level

The form factor of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld has a Nintendo Switch-esque form factor; the device largely is in white with black thumbsticks that are flanking the screen. The screen itself comes with noticeable bezels and on the left, you have a D-Pad with the X,Y,A,B buttons on the right.

You also get four buttons that are placed at each corner of the display, the buttons include Home as well. The top black edge has trigger buttons, a volume rocker, along with a mute switch. We also seem to have a memory card slot.

The UI itself is also like Nintendo Switch and shows the Google Play Store. This is followed by Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as Steam's Remote Play. Other UI elements also show a row of five navigation sections in the top left corner.

The leaked images also show cards for Chrome and YouTube, and this is more than enough of a guarantee that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be running Android. This means that we might also see the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a chipset that was tailor-made for Android gaming.

