Little Nightmares II Launch Trailer Reveals Creepy Gameplay

Little Nightmares II's launch trailer just debuted, and it's every bit as unsettling as you might have guessed.

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios' latest clip promoting the game is absolutely chilling, and it shows off the kind of disturbing content you can expect from the game.

In addition to putting out the trailer, it also came out that the original Little Nightmares has surpassed three million units sold worldwide since December 31, 2020. It introduced a variety of different, terrifying set pieces and nightmarish jump scares with some truly grotesque character designs.

Here's the official rundown on what to expect from Little Nightmares II:

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

We reviewed Little Nightmares II and awarded it a 6 out of 10. Here's what we thought of it:

"Little Nightmares II often manages to recapture the unsettling essence of Tarsier Studios’ original game, but almost every attempt to expand the formula falls flat, resulting in an experience as lumpy and misshapen as the game’s shambling monstrosities. If you loved the original Little Nightmares and need to know what happens to Six next, this sequel might be worth your time, but more fair-weather fans may regret reliving this particular bad dream."

Little Nightmares II is available on February 11 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.