List: Apple Updates The Trade-In Value of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Other Products

It was recently reported that Apple was offering a downright shameful trade-in value for its Intel-based Mac Pro which costs $52,000. The company has now adjusted the trade-in value for older iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch, and other products. While some devices see improvement, others further decrease in value. You can check out the complete list below.

The company decided to adjust the trade-in value of the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and other products after it announced the new MacBook Pro models with the M2 series of chips along with a full-sized HomePod. Check out the list of products below with their updated trade-in values in contrast to older trade-in values.

iPhone Trade-In Values

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570 ($650)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470 ($550)

iPhone 13: Up to $400 ($450)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350 ($380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400 ($480)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330 ($400)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 ($300)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 ($250)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 ($100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 ($330)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230 ($250)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 ($200)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 ($200)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 ($160)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 ($150)

iPhone X: Up to $130 ($130)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 ($100)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 ($75)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50 ($60)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 ($40)

iPad Trade-In Values

iPad Pro: Up to $445 ($445)

iPad Air: Up to $230 ($230)

iPad: Up to $160 ($160)

iPad mini: Up to $240 ($240)

Mac Trade-In Values

MacBook Pro: Up to $670 ($630)

MacBook Air: Up to $460 ($440)

MacBook: Up to $110 ($100)

iMac Pro: Up to $600 ($600)

iMac: Up to $530 ($530)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 ($1,250)

Mac mini: Up to $340 ($305)

Apple Watch Trade-In Values

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 ($105)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $65 ($70)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $75 ($80)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 ($45)

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, the list shows you the trade-in value that you should expect from Apple. You can check out Apple's trade-in website for more details. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us on the Mac Pro's shameful trade-in value compared to its original price.